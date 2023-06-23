The Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands council has selected a direction with which to combat concerns raised over noise, property standards and safe properties in regards to short-term rentals.
On Monday, council directed staff to proceed with amendments to the administrative monetary penalty bylaw and associated bylaws to implement increased fines for second and subsequent offenses.
The move aims to address concerns identified by the public regarding noise, property standards and safe properties, issues included in survey input received regarding short-term rentals.
Council received a report updating an earlier recommendation, including the addition of contracted bylaw enforcement services for evenings and weekends to help address after-hours noise complaints from the public.
Staff was also directed to increase the fines in the noise bylaw to provide greater cost recovery for the addition of evening and weekend enforcement.
Staff will now prepare communication materials and update the township website with information regarding short-term rentals and bylaw enforcement, to raise awareness regarding bylaw enforcement and how to report concerns to the township.
Council also authorized staff to amend the existing contract for the services of Frontenac Municipal Bylaw Enforcement to include enforcement for calls regarding noise outside of township business hours, and that costs incurred for the bylaw enforcement contract be funded from the bylaw enforcement operating budget.
Staff will continue to monitor the number of bylaw enforcement complaints received by the township and report back to council in the fourth quarter of 2023 regarding the number and type of complaints received regarding short-term rentals, actions taken, and any updated recommendations regarding regulating, monitoring or enforcement involving short-term rentals.
“I think it really comes down to the education piece, to be perfectly honest” TLTI Mayor Corinna Smith-Gatcke told council.
“I think some homeowners have felt helpless, not knowing who to call, who to contact. We can do a better job in helping them find that path so that in the future if they’re faced with noisy neighbours, either transient or otherwise, maybe even some regular occurrences, that they can actually reach out to the township and whoever is on call to enforce that.”
At its committee of the whole meeting on June 5, council was provided with a staff report with short-term rentals survey results and options for regulation. Through discussion regarding enforcement, it was noted that the township bylaw enforcement officer does not work outside of regular business hours (9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), when noise concerns typically occur. Township staffers currently rely on information from the Ontario Provincial Police if they investigate a complaint regarding noise on evenings or weekends to contact a property owner and pursue possible enforcement.
The planning and development department currently has a contract with Frontenac Municipal Bylaw Enforcement (FMBLE) to pick up stray or injured dogs outside of normal business hours if a call is received. Through discussion with FMBLE it was noted that they provide evening and weekend service for bylaw enforcement to other townships in the local area. Staff requested a quote for service to determine what the cost would be to expand the scope of the current contract for service to respond to bylaw calls outside of township business hours.
The cost estimate provided by Frontenac Municipal Bylaw Enforcement includes a rate of $40.54/hour plus mileage to have an enforcement officer on call until 1 a.m. for all after-hours and weekend calls. It is anticipated that each call would take two to three hours.
The existing fine in the AMP bylaw for noise is $150 for making noise that is likely to disturb and $200 for making noise during a prohibited time. Based on the estimated cost of an after-hours/weekend enforcement call, it was recommended to council that the base fine of $150 for noise infractions be increased to $200 to assist with cost recovery of enforcement of the noise bylaw.
Staff noted that it is difficult to determine what the actual cost of service will be because it is dependent on the number of calls received. If the fines under the noise bylaw are increased to bring the fine more in line with the cost of delivering enforcement, the impact will be less.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)