The Maskwa Medical Centre is closer to becoming a reality in the Grande Prairie region.
The clinic would bring the Mayo Clinic model to the South Peace, developing collaborative diagnostics through a team of specialists looking at difficult-to-diagnose cases.
“Too many families in our region have lost loved ones to delays in diagnostic and specialist care, and that’s why the vision for this clinic resonates so deeply with our community,” said Ken Drysdale, Maskwa chairman, in a letter to the County of Grande Prairie council.
The Maskwa board met with Minister of Health Jason Copping on March 1, seeking assistance to get approval for its Clinical Alternative Relationship Plan (ARP).
The approval of the ARP would formalize the funding relationship between Alberta Health and fund the physicians at the Maskwa Medical Centre.
The board’s letter to County Reeve Bob Marshall says the clinic is close to being a reality.
“If we had approval from Alberta Health tomorrow, we could start seeing patients and making a difference in the lives of patients within a few months,” writes Drysdale.
He said things should move quickly when Alberta Health approves the clinic because so much work has been done, including a land concept, and an RFI is in progress for builders and architects.
Maskwa is currently working on a partnership with the University of Alberta, which would result in the clinic accessing a network of 450 specialists.
Talks are also underway with Northwestern Polytechnic to lease land and connect the clinic to its programs.
The Maskwa Medical Centre requested funds from local municipalities in 2021 to create a business case. The city contributed $50,000, the county $25,000, and the MD of Greenview $25,000.
The municipalities also gave letters of support to Maskwa to provide to Alberta Health.
Drysdale was unavailable for comment before press time.