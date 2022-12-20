Cobden -- Whitewater Region’s new mayor, Neil Nicholson, sees many opportunities facing the newly-elected council over the four-year term just begun. Examples which are top-of-mind for him are investments in recreation, a system of roadways which allows an affordable high level of service, and a growth and development plan that sees rapid, affordable and sustainable development.
Mayor Nicholson outlined his priorities in an address to council at its inaugural meeting on November 23, where he took the oath of office along with Deputy-Mayor Cathy Regier and Councillors Mark Bell, Mike Moore, Connie Tabbert and Joey Trimm. Councillor Chris Olmstead was absent and was subsequently sworn in on November 30.
Along with his goal for the roads system, he envisions plans to invest in recreation with a modern rec facility for future generations. Commenting later, he noted that Whitewater’s three arena facilities are aging and will require investment.
“I believe we need to plan now for their replacement and come up with a plan to deliver a new facility in Whitewater in the next 10 to 15 years,” he said. “What that facility might look like and where it might be located are just two of the many things we need to work through as a council and as a greater community. I want to plan for it now so our next generation can enjoy it, just as we have enjoyed the facilities our communities built years ago.”
In his speech, Mayor Nicholson outlined some components of a growth and development plan.
“It would consider flood risks and our valuable farmland, include investments by other orders of government in the supports our residents need like schools, childcare, health care and senior home support; recognize our natural wonders and outdoor treasures and protect them as our crown jewels; and include business growth and attraction with improved services like high speed internet and better cell service,” he said.
The mayor thanked families and friends for their support during the recent election.
“It is largely through their efforts and encouragement that we stand here before you this evening,” he said. “To the residents of Whitewater, we thank you for your trust and confidence. As your new council, we accept this privilege. You have our guarantee that we will continue to build on the achievements of previous councils and you also have our commitment that we will work together in the best interests of the township. We will put our personal interests aside and work together in the spirit of cooperation, honestly and with integrity, because the residents deserve nothing less.”
He also thanked councillors not returning to the council table: Daryl McLaughlin, Dave Mackay and Charlene Jackson.
“Thank you for your service, your accomplishments and all you helped achieve in your combined 35 years of dedication to Whitewater Region,” he said.
“I would also like to acknowledge and express my appreciation to all the candidates who ran in this year’s municipal election,” he continued. “Your passion for our township was demonstrated by your willingness to serve its people. Thank you for being a part of our democratic process.”
The mayor said it is an exciting time for the group to start its council journey.
“Without doubt, we will face many challenges over the next four years,” he said. “The amalgamation just over 20 years ago brought together a number of independent, well-organized and tremendously active communities together to create this township. Since then, our communities have continued to evolve and grow in new ways; demographics are changing and with it the needs and wants of our residents. We have millions of dollars worth of assets, including facilities that are aging. And we have had incredible growth and development and with it new demands on our levels of services.”
He said residents are asking for something quite simple.
“It is that we put every available resource into problem-solving, not into competing for position or being divisive,” he said. “We all believe that the top priority should be to provide the best and cost-effective services – we need to be affordable. County cooperation is also critical. It is imperative that we have a strong working relationship and partnership with the county. As mayor, I am committed to working with and maintaining the excellent relationships we have with the county and its lower tier municipalities and embracing opportunities for enhanced cooperation and partnership as they arise.
“We have so much to be proud of in Whitewater Region: beautiful residential communities, a varied commercial sector, rich agricultural land, and a wealth of natural areas and a number of recreational facilities. We are also fortunate to have a number of dedicated and hardworking volunteers that contribute greatly to the township’s quality of life. I look to the future with a renewed sense of hopefulness; to build on the strengths of our community and our people, to be bold and visionary.”
He also encouraged residents to connect with council as issues evolve.
“We cannot hope to achieve (goals) without the help of our residents,” he concluded. “I hope you take the time to be informed and to express your views. We are never more than a phone call away.
“We cannot do it without our staff; every single member of this team plays an integral role in achieving our vision.
“Lastly, the members of council with their different backgrounds, experiences, new ideas and community leadership, we will all need to build relationships and work together, as the time passes quickly and our community is counting on us.
“As your mayor I commit to all of you that I will work every single day for all residents. I will listen and I will consider input. I will do everything I can so that the Township of Whitewater Region can continue to move forward and remain one of the best places in Ontario in which to live, work, invest and play.”