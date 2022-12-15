Grande Prairie moviegoers lined up at the theatre Friday night, and it wasn’t the newest superhero flick or Disney princess film. Instead, it was for a locally based film by a Peace region born and raised director.
Aaron James wrote and directed the film Guitar Lessons, which was also filmed in the Peace region.
He said when he arrived at the Grande Prairie Cineplex Odeon on Friday, the theatre's manager informed him that his film was outperforming Marvel’s latest Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, locally.
“What's better than that,” he said in his homecoming to Grande Prairie.
James came to the local cinema to introduce his film to moviegoers and host a Q+A after a couple of showings.
James grew up in Dixonville near Grimshaw, and remembers Grande Prairie as the hub of the north and lived in the city for a while.
The film is based in northern Alberta when a 15-year-old Metis boy inherits a guitar and looks to an oilfield contractor, who is rumoured to have been a rock star at one point, to teach him to play.
The oilfield contractor is played by country music star Corb Lund, who has helped bring a bit more attention to the film, explained James.
“It was a risky endeavour for him (Lund) to take the lead on a little under-financed indie film being shot in High Level, and he signed his name to it,” said James.
He noted Lund was the perfect person for the role with his connections to Alberta, oil and gas, and the agricultural community.
“These are his people, and like he says in one of his songs, ‘this is my prairie, this is my home,’ and that's what this film is. This film is ours, and he's perfect for it.”
The film was first released about 10 weeks ago, and he says, “people have been asking for it to come to Grande Prairie.”
He said the logistics of getting it here were more complex.
The Grande Prairie CIneplex is part of the chain of movie theatres across Canada. The movie needed to be shown in areas like Edmonton and Calgary and gain enough numbers before it could be shown in Grande Prairie, said James.
Before it made it to any Cineplex facilities, it showed in small theatres across the Prairies: Manning, High Prairie, Slave Lake, Peace River and Shaunavon, Sask.
“We started to put up enough numbers and get some good reviews and start getting respected that the big shots at Cineplex and Landmark called us, and so here we are; we finally got to come to where we could have started this in Grande Prairie.”
Some viewers may recognize some of the landscapes of the film, and it's a unique addition for the filmmaker.
He said that one of his previous films, Hank Williams First Nation, featured the local landscape and people of northern Alberta.
“It was a little hit in among rural and prairie people, but it played all around the world and played festivals all around the world,” said James.
“I remember one thing that happened during the release of that film in High Prairie.
“A big, old Cree woman came to me and gave me a big bear hug and lifted me right off the ground and put me down again, and she said, ‘I'm 78 years old, and that's the first time that I've seen my people, my land and my language up on the big screen,’ and so that really touched me and it's stayed with me ever since.”
Guitar Lessons will be shown in the Grande Prairie Cineplex Odeon until Wednesday and may have further showing but is unconfirmed at the time of publishing.
“I'd encourage people to take a chance on the film,” said James.
“I think this is one that, if you're from Grande Prairie in this region, this is one that's worth taking a chance on because there's nothing like it, and it's been a long time since there's been a film like this and it may be a long time before there's another one like it.”