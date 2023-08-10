A bizarre car accident in Winlaw sparked two fires in rapid succession late last month.
RDCK fire officials say on July 31, a vehicle parked near Mama Sita’s restaurant crossed the road by itself, struck a power pole, causing it to fall.
That sparked a small grass fire that was quickly put out by nearby witnesses. It also cut power to parts of the community for several hours.
However, that incident seems to have caused a ripple effect on the wires, said Passmore Fire Chief Gord Ihlen. A wire was knocked to the ground and sparked a second fire about five kilometres south of the community. That fire grew quickly and threatened to burn up the hillside in the rural area.
“We actioned that fire for three hours,” said Ihlen. “It burned an area of about 50 feet by 30 feet, but there was no damage to property or infrastructure, other than the powerline itself.”
About 15 firefighters from Passmore and Winlaw actioned the fire, he said.
BC Wildfire Service was informed of the fire, but local crews had it under control and their assistance wasn’t needed.
Ihlen said the strange cause of the fires – the vehicle’s parking brake may not have been engaged, resulting in the car rolling across the road – shows how dangerous the fire situation in the region is.
“The risk level is definitely elevated,” said Ihlen, who is also the RDCK’s Assistant Fire Chief in charge of Fire Prevention. “It does not take much to start a fire. And everything hinges on how fast we can get on it and mitigate them.
“A quick response is crucial.”