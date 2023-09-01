Mark Sept. 16 on your calendars, because the Limerick Friends Club is putting on a Harvest Dinner at the Limerick Community Centre that day. Jo-Anne Carrol of the Limerick Friends’ Club comments on this upcoming dinner.
The Limerick Friends’ Club Harvest Dinner will be on Sept. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at the Limerick Community Centre, and they urge people to “come out and enjoy a home-cooked meal.” Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for ages six to 12 years, and free for those five years of age and under.
Mayor Kim Carson invites everyone to come out and join them for a home cooked meal on Sept. 16.
“[They’re serving] roast pork, roasted chicken, potatoes, roasted vegetables, baked beans, coleslaw, and delicious home-made apple crisp topped with ice cream. We look forward to seeing you!” she says.
Carrol told Bancroft This Week that the harvest dinner started out over 20 years ago.
“They started as a hobo dinner, but the menu reads more as harvest time, so the name changed. We prepare for 100 [attendees] but even if we only have 50 [attendees], nothing is wasted,” she says. “As usual, we will be helping the food bank at Christmas and we donate to our tri-township friends [Tudor and Cashel and Wollaston] for Halloween for the kids and of course this year for the children’s Christmas party.”