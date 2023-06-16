Come and enjoy a vibrant journey through the streets of the Lucky Lion Night Market at CF Markville in Markham on June 15 to 18. The event is renowned for its lively atmosphere, combining traditional night market charm with modern elements and admission is free.
The festival brings together more than 100 food items, including night market staples as well as trendy snacks like icy jelly and fresh sugar cane juice, while bars and DJs will be on the scene for visitors to experience the pulsating beats and electrifying atmosphere.
Some of the traditional Asian cultural workshops and crafts include Chinese calligraphy lessons with Mr. Ren from First Class Mandarin, and an Omikuji fortune booth for unveiling your fortune by shaking the fortune box to take home good fortunes while washing away bad fortunes in the next rainfall.
Another highlight of the night market is the interactive lion dance, which brings luck and joy to every participant.
To make the most of your visit to the market, customers are encouraged to carry cash and small change to ensure smooth transactions as not all vendors accept credit cards or mobile payments.
LUCKY LION NIGHT MARKET DETAILS
Hours: June 15, 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; June 16 to 17, 2 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; June 18, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: CF Markville Mall, 5000 Hwy 7 E. (Outer parking lot is closest to Austin and Bullock Dr.). Parking and public transportation are available.
Visit Destination Markham to learn more about the festival and its program of events.