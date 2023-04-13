Applications are now open to compete to be the next Miss Strathmore Stampede, as the competition returns for the second year following its hiatus.
Nikki Peltzer, who spoke on behalf of the Strathmore Queen Committee, said she was excited to see a new group of young women throw their hats in the ring for the title.
“It is great that we can all get together and do this again. We are looking for some great girls to come and run,” she said. “It is a great ambassador position for the Strathmore Rodeo in Wheatland County and the Town of Strathmore, so we encourage all who are interested to apply to run.”
Overall, gunning for the Miss Strathmore Stampede title consists of a written exam, a personal interview, speech competition and a horsemanship competition.
Applicants will also be evaluated based on their personalities and how they interact with the local community.
“It runs on the same basic principles as a regular pageant. The girls are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that we would expect that they would do throughout the year if they were to win,” said Peltzer. “Unlike most pageants, we do not have bathing suits and gowns and stuff, but the girls are also critiqued on how they present themselves when they are out in public. That includes their attire and their mannerisms.”
This year, as part of the competition, there will also be a fashion show taking place June 8 at the Strathmore Agricultural Society rodeo grounds. Current contestants, other dignitaries and past queens will be involved.
Peltzer added the primary responsibility of Miss Strathmore Stampede is to be an ambassador for the rodeo held each August long weekend, which comes with several things to do. Additionally, the queen will be representing Strathmore at other rodeos throughout Alberta over the course of the season.
Community events and people who may be interested are able to make requests that Miss Strathmore Stampede make an appearance to do public speaking, volunteer, or help to run their event.
“It looks great on a resume, but also the friends that you make, the contacts that you make they advance you personally and, and employment wise, people see you,” Peltzer added. “You are also a great role model for younger kids. Little girls love looking up to the rodeo queens, so it is a big responsibility, but you get to experience a lot of different things throughout the year.”
Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25 years old as of August 4. Once a winner is declared, she will shadow Martina Holtkamp, the current Miss Strathmore Stampede immediately following the competition.
Applications are being accepted until May 1, with the competition taking place June 8-11. Peltzer is estimating between two and four young women to apply. More information regarding the competition is available via the Strathmore Agricultural Society.
Those interested in competing can email Peltzer at strathmorestampederoyalty@gmail.com or contact the Ag office directly.