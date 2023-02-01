Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
COBALT - After two weeks of turmoil, the Cobalt Paul Penna Public Library board has been advised that it is still active.
Board chair Maggie Wilson said in a telephone interview January 30 that town manager Steven Dalley contacted her and advised that the board is still active.
In an email to The Speaker January 30, Dalley advised that he will be overseeing "the duties of the library (and) working with the previously appointed Cobalt Library Board until a new board has been appointed by the current council."
Board members had received a letter from Mayor Mita Gibson January 18 stating that the board had been dissolved.
Wilson maintained the action was in contravention of the Public Libraries Act.
A raucous special meeting of council took place January 25 in which about 30 members of the public turned out, most of whom expressed strong opposition to the action.
The board’s dissolution was not approved by council at that meeting. The council made an attempt to reappoint the library board on an interim basis with limited powers, however, all members declined.
The board includes chair Maggie Wilson, Joanne Beeson, Helen Culhane, Colleen McNaught, Reiner Mielke, and Victoria Starchuk.
The council turned to other candidates who had expressed an interest in sitting on the board.
Past councillor Matthew Johnson had put his name forward to be considered, but withdrew when asked if he would sit on an interim board.
Gibson's wife Jennifer Pereira, as well as Sabrina Somersall, had put their names forward and were accepted to be on the five-person interim board. Councillor Doug Wilcox was also approved, but that left the town still two short for a board. Dalley was directed by council to take over the supervision of the library until an interim board could be appointed.
Wilson told The Speaker that Dalley contacted her January 27 and advised that he was seeking to get the existing board back to work, and later advised that the board was once more in standing.
However, Dalley "wants to sit with us and offer guidance, to sit in an advisory capacity, and give us direction, and also just to have some authority present ... and also just to get a sense of what we're doing, and in his opinion we're doing things in accordance with proper procedure. He wants to work together with us and try to right the ship."
She acknowledged that the library board could be replaced as early as next week, depending on how quickly the council appoints one.
Wilson said the board last met at a special meeting December 1, and the last meeting before that was held September 17. She said there is a significant backlog of business "that needs to be done both in open and closed business."
She hopes the board can meet this week.
The council has asked Dalley to bring back a proposal for an updated library policy to be presented to council for review at their February committee-of-the-whole meeting.
“As it currently stands we have almost no control over the library board,” said Wilcox at the January 25 meeting.
“They can pretty much do what they want to do."
When Wilson stood during the first part of the public meeting January 25 and asked Gibson, "Why did you fire us?" Gibson responded, "I can't speak to that. A decision was made with the advisement of an integrity commissioner and a municipal lawyer."
Wilson said she was telephoned and emailed January 16 to attend a meeting with Gibson, Wilcox and the acting librarian Amber Nussey. Wilson said she was not available to attend, and asserted that she does not report to the mayor, and the board functions under the Library Act.
"I would like to know what the nature of the meeting was."
Gibson responded that it was a second attempt at mediation.
Wilson said she had not attended a first attempt at mediation.