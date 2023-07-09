One of Woodstock's most accomplished athletes took centre stage on Canada Day, celebrating the most recent chapter in her expanding legendary sports story.
Fresh from her fifth trip to the Special Olympics World Games, held from June 17 to 25 in Germany, Patti Connors greeted young Kids of Steel athletes in the morning and was a guest of honour at Canada Day celebrations on the waterfront in the afternoon.
In Munich, Connors won a bronze medal in the 4X400 track race and two ribbons, including one for fourth place in the individual 400-metre race, to add to her bulging trophy case.
Already an inductee to the Woodstock Sports Wall of Fame at AYR Motor Centre, the 57-year-old Connors appears ready and willing to add more accomplishments to her legendary status.
Before heading to the finish line at the annual Kids of Steel triathlon on July 1, the always-humble Connors shared a simple philosophy for her success on the track.
"I look straight ahead, focus and listen to the fans and go as fast as I can," she said.
Connors leaves it all on the track.
"When I finished, I just collapsed on the grass," she said.
Connors added that she pays attention to the advice of her coaches.
One of those coaches, Claire Deweyert, helped Connors prepare for the Special Olympian's most recent trip to the world games.
Deweyert said Connors works hard on her technique and stamina in her regular workouts.
As one of four New Brunswick members selected for the Canadian Team, Connors attended training camps in Toronto and Vancouver.
Although it's 40 years since Connors's first Special Olympics World Games in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Connors' desire to compete isn't waning. Nor is she slowing down.
Deweyert noted Connors' 400-metre time in Germany was faster than what she delivered in 2019 in Abu Dhabi, finishing in 1:48.04 in Munich, compared to 1:55.36 four years earlier.
"That's amazing for 400 metres," Deweyert said.
For Connors, age is just a number.
Debbi Graham, Special Olympics - Western Region coordinator, said Connors's teammates on the 4X400 relay team were in their 20s and early 30s.
In addition to the world games in Baton Rouge in 1983, Abu Dhabi in 2019 and Munich this year, Connors also competed in the summer games in Raleigh, N.C., in 1999, where she added a remarkable two golds, two silvers and a bronze to her trophy case.
Connors also competed at the Special Olympic World Winter Games as a snowshoe racer in 1993.
The acclaimed Special Olympian, who ESPN announcers called "the amazing Patti Connors," also represented her province in several national games and her district in countless provincial games.
Connors's remarkable career includes the prestigious Dr. Frank Hayden Athlete Lifetime Achievement Award, named in honour of the man whose research sparked the creation of the Special Olympics a half-century ago.
She was also named Canadian Female Special Olympic Athlete of the Year in 1999.
But for Connors, the medal and awards can't overshadow the importance of the Special Olympics, measured in old friendships and making new friends.
She also appreciates the strong support she receives from the country, province and community, including the many postcards and letters from the Woodstock area.
"Patti treasures those," said Graham.
Connors enjoys meeting new people and rekindling relationships at community gatherings.
With most of the more than 50 young Kids of Steel triathlon participants looking on before the annual Canada Day event, Woodstock Recreation Program Director Jill Cummings introduced Connors and shared her accomplishments.
Connors offered her basic advice to the young athletes — have fun.
Wearing a broad smile, Connors waited at the finish line to greet the children after they finished the swimming, biking and running course.
After a high five or hand shake, she handed each participant a medal.
Later on Canada Day, Connors joined members of the Woodstock council and Tourism Director Tobi Pirie as they handed out the nation's birthday cake at the July 1st Floats event on the downtown waterfront behind NBCC Woodstock.