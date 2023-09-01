A New Brunswick cabinet minister says the punishing duties the United States has imposed on Canadian softwood lumber over the last six years did not figure into the province’s new forest strategy, despite their importance to the tree-cutting industry.
Mike Holland, minister of natural resources and energy development, told reporters earlier this week that the American complaints about unfair practices had already been addressed.
“We didn't build this strategy to fix that,” Holland said at a Wednesday news conference. “That wasn’t the factor. We knew that balance had to be put in place for a variety of other reasons far beyond the tariffs on the industry.”
The minister has sold the strategy as a new chapter in the way the province’s public forests are managed. His department, he said, will no longer give the most say to the powerful wood-cutting industry, but will also try to satisfy the demands of First Nations, conservationists, recreational enthusiasts, and maple syrup and blueberry producers.
But there was nothing in the 25-page document about the U.S. tariffs, which have fluctuated since 2017 and are still in place. The United States announced in July it was keeping tariffs on softwood imports from Canada, although dropping the price.
J.D. Irving, Limited, is paying a combined anti-dumping and countervailing duty of 7.92 per cent, a cut that's nearly half the 14 per cent New Brunswick’s biggest forestry company had been shelling out.
The province’s other softwood producers, including Arbec, H.J. Crabbe & Sons, Marwood and Twin Rivers, have been assessed a rate of 7.99 per cent, a slight decrease from the 8.59 per cent that had been slapped on at the border.
Both the provincial and federal governments have said it’s a priority to have those duties removed because the industry is worth more than $1.5 billion to New Brunswick’s economy, the most money generated by forestry per person in the entire country.
The duties were imposed thanks to the U.S. lumber industry, which argued Canadian firms were unfairly benefiting from wood harvested at ultra-low cost, thanks to favourable government policies that make it profitable to cut trees on public land.
Holland said most of the criticisms raised in a 2015 report by the province’s auditor general about the way Crown forests are managed – words the U.S. used to bolster its arguments that countervailing and anti-dumping measures were justified – had already been addressed by his Progressive Conservative government.
And he said he left the inner workings of the file to the Department of Intergovernmental Affairs.
“I don’t deal with Washington on that,” Holland said. “Many, many of those items, we’ve actually addressed. So I can’t speak to that. I don’t impose that, I don't control that. But what I do control is going forward and making a strategy that if it happens to address the concerns that are there, that’s accidental. Because we never said we were going to fix the tariff issue. We were going to create balance.”
New Brunswick’s forest industry, which employs about 24,000 people full time, has been silent about the strategy, telling Brunswick News it needs to study it further and speak to government officials about how it will play out.
In terms of supply, the annual allowable cut will remain at the 2014 level until at least 2027. The strategy states that the province can increase the amount of wood cut by planting more on land that’s already dominated by tree plantations, or one or two softwood species, such as spruce. By increasing silviculture efforts by 50 per cent on plantations, the province says harvested Acadian forests, which have both hardwood and softwood, can be left to regenerate naturally, rather than turn them into more tree plantations that are sprayed with herbicide chemicals to prevent hardwoods from growing.
“When we go in and harvest a mixed stand, a piece of Acadian forest, that has hardwood, softwood, whatever the case may be, it won’t be converted into a single-species plantation,” Holland pledged. “That is absolutely significant.”
By leaving more mature trees in place on harvested plots of land, the minister said the look of New Brunswick's forests would change over the next several decades. More roots staying in the ground should help prevent erosion and the tree canopy will look like a series of steps, rather than flat-topped.
Most wood for the industry will come from existing plantations, he claimed.
“We do anticipate that the wood supply will increase,” he said. “That fibre will be available, there will be more of it, but where it comes from is the real key.”
Criticism has been swift.
First Nations condemned the Tory government for what it described as phony consultations and not listening to their environmental and economic demands. Green party Leader David Coon argued not enough was being done to protect habitat and the loss of animal and plant life amidst a worldwide extinction crisis.
The Official Opposition joined the chorus of complaints on Thursday. Liberal MLA Guy Arseneault said the strategy was a pre-election ploy and short on important details, such as timelines.
“Until the government starts recognizing unceded territory and the treaties, as the Supreme Court has in the past, all of this is meaningless,” he said. “They have not consulted, they have not gone back to the negotiating table with First Nations. So that part of the strategy is meaningless. It’s just a bunch of words.”