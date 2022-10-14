A boil water advisory affecting between eight and 12 households in Mînî Thnî is expected to lift in the coming days.
Indigenous Services Canada posted the boil water advisory Oct. 11 as a precautionary measure in lieu of planned maintenance at the East Morley Water Treatment Plant, separate from the main plant supplying water to the townsite.
Simon Sihota, regional manager of environmental public health for Indigenous Services Canada in Alberta, said the work involved replacing older pipes and distribution headers within the treatment plant, which involved taking the water plant offline and depressurizing the system.
“Whenever you depressurize a water system, there’s always potential for back siphonage or backflow,” said Sihota. “Things can enter in, but in this case, we’re not necessarily worried about something being introduced from a pipe being broken – it’s just part of the process and a boil water advisory is issued until repairs are complete.”
Due to the pressure change and chance of backflow, the water line could have picked up general contaminants or bacteria, he explained. It’s a standard of practice to issue a boil water advisory when crews can’t verify whether backflow prevention is in place.
“The boil water is put in place just in case there’s an off-chance or low risk,” said Sihota. “If something did get in, by boiling the water, you would be making it safe to prevent any illness.”
Crews finished their maintenance work at the plant within a day and the water system has since been repressurized, flushed out and adequately disinfected. Testing has also begun to ensure the water is safe before the advisory is lifted.
“We’ve already taken one set of samples and expect to get the results later today (Oct. 13) or tomorrow (Oct. 14), and there’s another set of samples that were scheduled to be taken today,” Sihota said.
So far, there’s been no indication of contamination.
The households affected are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to any consumption, including but not limited to: drinking, making infant formula or juice, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, or making rice.
“Boiling the water will destroy any microorganisms that may be present,” the Indigenous Services Canada advisory states.
Signs of consuming contaminated water could include gastrointestinal problems consistent with illnesses like giardia and cryptosporidium, including vomiting, diarrhea or cramping. Anyone that may experience these symptoms is asked to visit the Stoney Community Health Centre.
The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice. For more information on how to use water safely during a boil water advisory, visit: www.albertahealthservices.ca/news/Page4238.aspx.