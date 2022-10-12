GUYSBOROUGH – The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (NSUARB) has approved an application from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) for an increase in rates for the Canso-Hazel Hill Water Utility.
The NSUARB released its decision on Sept. 22.
As part of its application made last winter, the MODG commissioned and submitted a rate study, which was followed by a public hearing and acceptance by the UARB of public feedback both in person and via written communication.
The Canso-Hazel Hill Water Utility serves 450 customers.
The MODG applied to amend the water rates, as stated in the decision, “due to higher operating costs, reduced volume sold, fewer customers, and to fund the projected capital program.”
The board received a letter against the proposed increase in rates from Monte J. Snow, on behalf of Fisherman’s Market. The letter voiced concerns about the increased cost that would be passed on to fishers by the company in the provision of water and ice for vessels.
The decision states, “He also noted that fishers and vessels have seen significant increases in costs due to inflation over the past 24 months, and any more increases will further impact incomes for fishers, operators, and companies such as themselves.”
William Bond, president of the Eastern Guysborough County Ratepayers Association (EGCRA), made a request to speak before the board and was represented by Ginny Boudreau, a board member with EGCRA.
The UARB decision notes that the “EGCRA’s main concern was the size of the proposed increase and the allocation of those funds. The association also took issue with how the rate study and application were shared electronically with ratepayers.”
The proposed rate increases that were approved by the UARB are as follows: for the fiscal years 2022/23, 2023/24, and 2024/25, for unmetered customers, rate increases of 16.4, 3.7 and three per cent, respectively. For 5/8” meter residential customers, based upon average quarterly consumption, rate increases of 14.8, 2.5 and 1.9 per cent, respectively. For all other metered customers, based upon the average quarterly consumption for each meter size, rate increases between 9.9 to 28.4 per cent in 2022/23, 2.3 to 5.6 per cent in 2023/24 and two to 4.5 per cent in 2024/25.
The UARB decision can be found at nsuarb.novascotia.ca, in the hearings and decisions section.