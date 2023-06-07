GUYSBOROUGH – There was good and bad news to report regarding funding at the annual general meeting of the Guysborough County Trails Association (GCTA) held on June 1 at the Chedabucto Lifestyle Centre.
Association Chair Philip Hochman told those who attended the meeting that the group’s application for funding though the Nova Scotia Recreational Trail Expansion program had been denied. In his decades of experience, he said, this was the first time they had been denied funding.
The funding would have helped offset the cost of widening McAllister Bridge on the trail near Ogden. The work has been completed by the group, increasing the width of the bridge to a maximum capacity of 72 inches. The expansion was deemed necessary due to the large number of side-by-side ATVs now in use on trail systems.
On the positive side of the ledger, the association’s application to a newly created operational fund – through the provincial Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage – has been approved. Under this program, the association has secured funding for three years of just more than $19,000 per year. These monies are to be used for trail maintenance – ditching, brush clearance, etc. – and repair of such things as culverts and bridges.
As part of the grant application process, association member Charlie Hallett travelled the 56 kilometres of trail the association has built and maintains, to map with GPS coordinates all the culverts and bridges, cataloguing the state of repair or disrepair of each structure.
Last year, Hochman had indicated that he would like to find another individual to fulfill the role of chair, but, as of this time, no one has yet stepped forward.
Hochman said he would continue in the role, which he has held for several decades.