Neebing, Ont. — The Municipality of Neebing will have their medical clinic, albeit a temporary one for now.
Thunder Bay’s Ridgeway Clinic will be setting up a medical clinic in the Neebing municipal office or Blake Hall early in the new year after Ridgeway office manager Kathryn Luretig makes a deputation before Neebing council on Dec. 21 to work out the details.
Municipality of Neebing Mayor Mark Thibert said Ridgeway Clinic is on board and the specifics will be hammered out at council’s regular meeting a week from Wednesday.
“What (Ridgeway Clinic) has said to us is that (the temporary medical clinic) is a go from their standpoint that they will provide medical services,” Thibert said. “In fact, all they really want to know is what does Neebing want because they will fulfil whatever we want with whatever frequency that we want.”
The incoming temporary clinic and discussions with private citizens regarding a permanent medical clinic has put Neebing property owner Joseph Zawada’s plans for a medical facility in jeopardy.
Zawada, who owns a 27 1/2-acre piece of property at the corner of Boundry Drive and Highway 61, went before Neebing council twice in 2019 asking for zoning and official plan amendments to have his land zoned rural/general commercial rather than agricultural which council approved in August of that year.
Neebing approved their official plan in August of this year, although Neebing clerk-treasurer Erika Kromm said the municipal office has to provide the province with more information before the municipality can have the official plan approved.
In September 2019, Thunder Bay Co-op Farm Supplies general manager Darren Fisk sent a rezoning appeal to the Neebing municipal office that Zawada’s land should continue to be designated agricultural and the appeal would then be forwarded to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (now Ontario Land Tribunal).
On Nov. 17, an OLT spokesperson said that they never received the appeal in question and on Nov. 21 said they have received no correspondence from Fisk, Zawada or the Neebing municipal office regarding the delay over the supposed appeal over the past three-plus years.
Kromm said Friday in an email that she was still looking into why the appeal was not sent to the OLT by the municipal office in 2019.
Zawada’s plans were to bring a medical clinic to Neebing that includes doctors, X-ray apparatus, physiotherapy, dentistry and a pharmacy.
Most of Neebing’s previous council were behind the medical clinic proposal and with only one new face on council this term — Katherine Hill took over from Thibert for the Blake Township councillor position — the push from council for a medical facility, wherever it will be built as other parties have expressed interest in producing a medical clinic structure in Neebing, has continued.
“The short term plan would be to hold any medical services out of either the municipal office or Blake Hall,” Thibert said. “We’ll kind of do that until such time as we either get granting for our own fixed structure or (Zawada’s) plan comes through or whatever. The short term plan is to temporarily use the municipal office.
“Eventually we would be looking to have a fixed structure somewhere. There has been some private citizens who are prepared to subdivide their property and donate to the municipality, so that we can have a fixed structure out there, but also that would be in affiliation with an additional structure that would house (seniors care).”
An email message from The Chronicle-Journal to Luretig regarding her deputation to Neebing council on Dec. 21 was not returned by press time Friday.