Members of the seven Mushkegowuk communities are heading to the polls today.
Today (Aug. 25), a new grand chief and deputy grand chief north will be elected for Mushkegowuk Council. Natasha Martin has been acclaimed as deputy grand chief south. The winners will serve a four-year term.
The candidates for grand chief are Ernest Beck and Walter Leo Friday and incumbent Alison Linklater,.
The nominees for deputy grand chief north are Rebecca Friday, Charlotte Nakoochee, Sylvina Rickard and Amos Wesley.
Polls opened at 9 a.m. and are open until 9 p.m.
Members can vote at any of the polling stations as long as they have a valid status card.
Polling stations are in the following locations:
This is the first time two deputy grand chief positions are also being elected.
The deputy grand chief north will represent Fort Albany First Nation, Kashechewan First Nation, Moose Cree First Nation and Attawapiskat First Nation. The deputy grand chief south is for Chapleau Cree First Nation, Taykwa Tagamou Nation and Missinabie Cree First Nation in the south.
Election results will be posted on the Mushkegowuk Council website and its Facebook page.
TimminsToday will also share the results when available.