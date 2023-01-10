As Camp Bongopix in Whitney in South Algonquin Township were about to reopen their tavern on Dec. 27, they discovered that a radiator pipe that had given out, causing flooding and tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage. However, while their insurance company refused to pay out to cover it, the community has banded together to help out Camp Bongopix’s owners Bongo and Andrea in a big way, including setting up a GoFundMe page to help them cover all the costs of repairing their tavern.
Following their motto “love what you do and do what you love,” Bongo and Andrea bought a cottage resort back in 2015 and named it Camp Bongopix. Featuring accommodations, hosting of events, a tavern and weekly jam night singalongs, Camp Bongopix has become a year-round outdoors lifestyle for not only Bongo and Andrea but all their guests.
Bongo and Andrea describe the sight that met their eyes on Dec. 27;
“Everything was normal leading up to that date. When we entered the tavern that morning to prepare for opening, we were greeted with a terrifying sight. Water was pouring from the ceiling above and there was about an inch of water on the ground. The flood was caused by a radiator pipe that gave out (some contractors that looked at it deemed it ‘an accident waiting to happen’),” they say.
Although they had an insurance policy, and although their emergency contractor arrived at the request of the insurance company and confirmed that Bongo and Andrea were not at fault, they say that the next day they were denied compensation from their main insurer.
“Luckily, we do have a small secondary insurance policy strictly for bar liability and we may be able to get a small amount of financial compensation through them for damaged inventory. But the main insurer for our building will not be covering any expenses for the rebuild,” they say.
Despite the setback of the broken radiator pipe and the resultant flooded tavern on Dec. 27, the South Algonquin community really stepped up to help out Bongo and Andrea. Their friend Alex Winstanley started up a GoFundMe page on their behalf. Winstanley thought it was very unfortunate what happened at the Camp Bongopix tavern and she started up the GoFundMe because she explains that if it had been her in that situation, she’s confident that Bongo and Andrea would have done the same for her.
“Their tavern is so inviting and such a great atmosphere for Whitney. I knew our community would be able to help raise some money for sure, but I am shocked to see how much generosity people have shown. It’s simply wonderful,” she says.
The link to the GoFundMe set up by Winstanley can be found on her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/alexandra.winstanley for anyone who would like to donate. It had already raised $18,588 of its $100,000 goal as of Jan. 7.
Bongo and Andrea confirm that the community has been incredibly generous and thoughtful, and that friends and neighbours have donated everything from materials to meals to financial contributions.
“We have felt such a great amount of love and support in what has been the most challenging situation we’ve had to face since starting this business, even more than COVID-19,” they say. “The real story here is that the love and support in a small community can make real impactful change.”