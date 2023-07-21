Eganville – The storm sewers in the village will soon be pumped but it will be happening at night due to higher traffic volume during the day.
Bonnechere Valley Works Superintendent Jason Zohr told council last Tuesday the contractor would like to pump the basins at night because of the reduced amount of traffic, thus providing greater safety for workers.
Councillor Brent Patrick asked how many days this will require.
“Two, two and a half days,” Mr. Zohr said.
“And how often is this done?” Coun. Patrick asked.
Mr. Zohr said it is done annually.
Councillor Merv Buckwald asked when it was going to occur, noting the public needs to be notified.
“We can run an ad in the paper so we don’t get a bunch of calls saying, ‘we can’t sleep’,” he said.