Thunder Bay, Ont. — The familiar summertime aromas of frying sweet doughnut pastries, grilling burgers and other foods have been waffling through Thunder Bay from the many food trucks attending events and venues. This summer, The Chronicle-Journal will spotlight these food truck operators and share their ideas behind their cuisine. The food truck industry, which is the most lucrative through the summer months, is peppered with licensing and regulations set in place for both the food vendor and public safety. Doug Vincent, manager of the city’s licensing and enforcement, was working on new food truck licensing applications this week and says all of the details for operating a food truck are laid out in the bylaw. “There is a cost of licences like any business,” Vincent said. “The health unit and the fire department also have to do an inspection depending on the type of vehicle and where they’re going to use it.” More specific requirements determine where and when they can operate. “There’s a lot of restrictions throughout the city that are related to residential areas, near intersections, near schools or near parks,” he noted. “We do monitor for complaints and we also have to have a criminal background check if they’re mobile and moving around. If they operate on private property then they have to have permission and they also need liability insurance to cover any issues that might arise.” Regulations around food truck operations involve the time of operation, and ensuring that the unit is attended at all times. Food trucks are not allowed to be left overnight on city property without exceptions or pre-arrangements. “They could enter into an agreement with the city for special events,” Vincent said. “As long as they have the owner’s permission, in this case, the city, they could operate. There are a lot of restrictions throughout the city that are related to residential areas, near intersections, near schools or near parks. You can’t operate your truck within 60 metres of a park. There’s quite a list.” Cory Halvorsen, manager of parks and open spaces for the city, says in order to operate a food truck in a park, it either has to be part of an approved event or part of a separate approval from the parks division that has a “handful of predefined locations.” “We actually list those locations on the call to food vendors that the city puts out for the city each year,” he said. “We’ve listed a certain number of sites on the (annual) call to vendors.” He says as an event becomes approved, the approval for the vendor goes along with the plan. If they are not city events but booked in the parks, the event organizer will identify what vendors they’re bringing in, which involves issuing a special event permit or the park permit itself. “In the last couple of years, we have implemented a call out for an expression of interest for Marina Park,” Halvorsen said. “We asked for any kind of ideas people have for business and vending opportunities down at Marina Park.” He added those submissions helped the city determine a direction to try and provide more funding opportunities at Marina Park outside of the events. “That resulted in the Twisted Lemonade vendor set up for their second summer through July, August and a little bit of September,” he said. Halvorsen noted they will prepare a new “expression of interest” to keep it fresh and attract a mixture of applicants for both food vendors and market-style vendors. Meanwhile, the city has approved and assigned vendors at Chapples North Park loop road, Boulevard Lake, Northwood Playfield and Marina Park. Nothing has been assigned as of yet for the Vickers Park Skating Trail or for the Pool Six Cruise ship area.
Much to know before bringing on food truck
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
