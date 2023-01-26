ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP - The overhead bridge on Highway 11 outside Earlton is headed for replacement.
The project, which is expected to begin this summer, will include the temporary construction of a detour route in a field east of the site.
The detour will be in place for three years, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation envisions, as work is carried out to complete the entire project.
The project will also include reconstruction of 1.6 kilometres of the highway. Gravel Road will also be realigned at Highway 11 to provide a straighter approach with improved sight lines.
Armstrong Township council reviewed the plan at its January 11 meeting, and noted that the ministry also intends to temporarily close a section of Rivard Road which runs under the bridge.
Armstrong Township chief administrative officer Dan Thibeault commented in an email that it appears that work will begin this June, "but they are actually building a whole detour.... The detour does not include going through the town."
The Highway 11 overpass was originally constructed in 1961. Reconstruction of the bridge has been under study since 2014 and stakeholders have been included in consultations while the studies were completed.
The public has until February 15 to comment on the project, and a copy of the plan is available at the township's temporary municipal office location at 115 10th Street in Earlton, or on the township's website. The team members can also provide copies of the plan. They include consultant project manager Rob Kleine of WSP Canada Inc., and MTO senior project engineer Michele Bailey.