Expressions The Dance Gallery (EDG) hosted its annual aerial showcase on June 11, making use of their newly acquired studio space to host and perform for the local community.
Michelle Murdoch, office manager for EDG, said the studio and their performers were thrilled to be able to perform locally, particularly in a space properly rigged for the show.
“Our aerial showcase always had to be separate from our other classes because we have all the apparatuses, the silks and the hoops. When we do our year end showcase, we used to do it in Calgary because a lot of the theatres can accommodate that,” she said. “Last year, we were able to rent equipment to do it in the park when we did it at Kinsmen. This year, because we have this brand-new studio … we are able to do the showcase here. That is really exciting.”
Murdoch described the aerial showcase with likeness to what you might see at a circus, with performers utilizing suspended equipment such as hoops or silk drapes to complete a choreographed routine.
The 33 performing athletes ranged in ages from six, all the way to 18, having trained with aerial certified instructors since September for this show.
“We were really excited. This was the first event that we have held at the studio, because we just moved in December,” said Murdoch. “We were really excited to offer this because performance wise, there is nowhere in Strathmore that has a venue that we are really able to use with a real stage.”
The event was ticketed, and able to seat 60 people per show. A showcase was performed once, starting at 1 p.m. and a second time beginning at 3:30 p.m. Both shows were nearly, if not completely sold out by the time the curtains rose.
EDG also offers classes in tap, jazz, ballet, hip hop, acrobatics, musical theatre, contemporary, and lyrical performances. These showcases are generally hosted separately from the aerial performances due to the difference in required equipment and apparatuses.
Sunday’s performance marked the end of the season for the aerial dancers, though for many of Expressions’ other classes, the showcase to look forward to will be hosted at the Glenmore Christian Academy, June 17, for their 40th season.
“This weekend was just the beginning of the year end celebration. Because of safety concerns, we are only allowed to have about eight students per teacher for our aerial classes, so it is one of our smaller programs,” said Murdoch. “Our other showcase that is going to be on the 17th, classes are a lot bigger and they range from 2.5 year-olds to 18, performing many different styles.”
More information regarding the school, as well as their performances is available online via their website, as well as their assorted social media profiles.