The collapse of an ice shelf in Maligne Canyon has Parks Canada reminding all visitors to exercise caution.
The ice shelf collapsed into the canyon bottom between the third and fourth bridge last Thursday, leaving a large ice platform unsupported.
“This platform is unstable and may give away unexpectedly,” read a Parks Canada statement posted on social media.
Ice shelves and ice shelf collapses are both very typical in the Maligne Canyon, said Deryl Kelly, visitor safety supervisor with Parks Canada. They are also typically dangerous at all times.
“These things are unstable, unpredictable… they'll collapse without warning,” he said.
The warning is heightened as there is an ice shelf underneath the Queen, which is the biggest full-size waterfall down near the fourth bridge. A platform is there where many people, even tour groups, like to ice climb.
While the experienced climbers are more likely to be better prepared with equipment and have a better understanding of the risks, Kelly said the “average adventurer” might see that activity and feel encouraged to venture in themselves without such skills or equipment.
“That's where we're really hesitant to have people, at least big groups, around in that area,” he said.
“You can see the issues, I guess, developing there. One person's got a better perception of what those risks are, and someone else is completely unaware. Maybe they just don't understand what they're getting themselves into.”
These ice shelves and these collapses are entirely unpredictable, as the weather factors largely into how they form as well as how they fall. Another cold snap could change things, but another warm spell – such as the one this week – could also deteriorate conditions.
That also relates to the threat of avalanches. The snowpack this year is being compared to that of 2003, which is when an avalanche tragically took several lives, all around this time of year.
“That history is really sitting in the back of everyone's mind,” Kelly said. “The guiding community is really super cautious right now. No one wants to get into that kind of accident, and no one wants to have to respond to that kind of accident. We're asking people just to be patient. Be conservative. Be smart.”
He said that all park users must share the responsibility for everyone’s mutual safety. People should prepare themselves by being aware of the weather, reading trail reports and considering traveling with a guide when visiting frozen canyon bottoms. Exercising one’s own common sense of caution is always important as well, he said.
Parks Canada’s website has pages of information dedicated to the winter in Maligne Canyon as well as winter safety in general.