Various upgrades are being considered for Port Moody’s city hall, library and recreation complex over the next four years.
On June 13, council approved $150,000 to hire an architect and consultant to plan for the exterior upgrades to its civic complex.
The project is described by staff as “small-scale improvements to improve the public spaces.”
“The intent of this project is to focus on small-scale improvements that can make an immediate impact for the community, rather than larger capital projects or improvements to the civic complex which would take more consideration,” according to the staff report.
Items being considered include better picnic and seating options around the rec centre, tennis courts and plaza next to the library; a courtyard plan allowing year-round use; and improvements to the drainage system, parking lot, lighting, playground, public art integration, and planting and minor horticultural space.
The project is also aiming to enhance connectivity through wayfinding improvements around Town Centre Park and city hall to help guide users to Noons Creek Hatchery, Trasolini Field, the tennis courts, Shoreline Trial and the Trans Canada Trail.
Exterior upgrades to the civic area were originally under a smaller project approved in the 2019 capital budget, which allocated $100,000 for the first year of work. However, the initial work was paused due to the onset of the pandemic, as staffing resources were reallocated to more pressing demands.
Discussions were resumed in 2022, with additional elements focusing on connectivity, beautification, and pedestrian safety.
Over the next four years, the city plans to spend $775,000 improving the exterior of its civic complex.
Staff noted that the improvements are being considered under a climate lens, and include ideas such as a permanent misting station, water fountains, and use of the civic complex as a cooling centre.
Incorporating all these elements into a larger package will help the city identify efficiencies, according to staff.