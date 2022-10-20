The music of Johnny Cash will be coming from the Grande Prairie Live Theatre with its second show of the season, Ring of Fire, starting today (Oct. 20).
The show will play Thursday-Saturday for a total of nine performances ending Nov. 5.
“Ring of Fire is a musical based on the life and times and hit songs of Johnny Cash,” said Wayne Ayling, GPLT general manager and director of Ring of Fire.
He said the show's story uses music to highlight the iconic country star’s life.
“It's just all about coming out and listening to some good old Johnny Cash tunes.”
“It was originally a Broadway play, and it was so successful that they turned it into two different versions, a large cast version and a small cast version, and we're doing the small cast version,” said Ayling.
The cast consists of four singers and five musicians, he said.
The music is made up of many of Cash’s hits and takes the viewers through the ups and downs of his life, said Ayling.
“You don't have to be a Johnny Cash fan to enjoy the music because this is music that impacts and affect everyone.”
The show was delayed due to the pandemic, so Ayling was happy to be able to bring it back for this season at GPLT.
The theatre is also celebrating its 60th season, having opened in 1962.
Ayling said the theatre's success comes from thousands of volunteers putting on hundreds of performances.
GPLT has seen much growth in its six decades; in 1963, it would have two shows with 35 volunteers behind them to this year, with 65 nights of performances and approximately 300 volunteers.
Ring of Fire, created by Richard Maltby Jr., first debuted on Broadway in 2006.
GPLT received $46,000 in operational funding from the city in 2022.