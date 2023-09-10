The Chatham-Kent Police are turning to the public for assistance in identifying a suspect linked to an ongoing theft investigation. An unidentified male suspect entered the Circle K store on Queen Street North in Tilbury on August 28, 2023, at approximately 6:43 a.m. The individual allegedly demanded money and lottery tickets from a store employee. When the employee refused to comply with the suspect's demands, the individual reportedly seized two trays of lottery tickets from the store counter before swiftly exiting.
The suspect is described as a white male with a medium build, standing at approximately 5'10" in height. At the time of the incident, he wore a black "Under Armour" hoodie and had his face concealed with a mask or face covering.
Investigators discovered that a winning lottery ticket, believed to have been stolen during the Tilbury incident, was subsequently cashed at a different vendor. The authorities have obtained images that are believed to depict the individual responsible for cashing the winning ticket.
The Chatham-Kent Police are keen to engage with this individual to ascertain his involvement in the abovementioned incident.