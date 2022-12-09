PERTH COUNTY – On Dec. 1, Perth County council voted in favour of receiving the updated report “Paramedic Services 2023 Ambulance Vehicle Replacement.”
Council was required to approve an increase of $60,000 in capital spending to be used to purchase replacements for two ambulances, as scheduled to be replaced in 2023.
In July, council approved the purchase of these replacements at a lower cost estimated by staff. The vendor, Crestline Coach Ltd., provided a quote in October with an excess in estimated purchase price. It was stated in the report that “the price of ambulances increased more than what we projected they would, based on historical evidence. The vendor explains that this is a direct result of increasing costs including but not limited to inflation.”
There was an increase in purchase total from $215,000 to $245,000 for each ambulance.
Perth County Paramedic Services MIH Update 2022
The council also received an additional report, this one from the Municipal Shared Services Committee (MSSC) titled “Perth County Paramedic Services MIH Update 2022.”
The report provided to council and the MSSC a comprehensive update on the Mobile Integrated Health (MIH) in Perth County. MIH services expanded to support the community 24/7, and has six full-time and seven part-time paramedics that actively support wellness in Perth County.
“Our current MIH strategy is to keep health care accessible to patients in the right place and moment of time. This includes working very closely with system partners and our patients. Often, we are finding that leveraging the frontline in-the-field perspective as paramedics helps us to navigate, augment and bolster local services as required,” stated the report.
“The overall goals of our MIH program are in line with the mission and vision of the county and PCPS. By meeting clients where they are, removing barriers, and assisting with the navigation of a complex system, we decrease 911 and emergency department visits, allow the aging population to remain in their homes with support, and provide access to existing community supports.”