Four years after the death of Kristian Ayoungman, his mother, Melodie Ayoungman played a large role in facilitating the organization of a powwow in her son’s memory.
The Lead by Example Powwow, cohosted by Siksika Nation and the Town of Strathmore, took place March 18-19 at the Strathmore Motor Products Sports Centre, following several months of planning and organization.
The event attracted First Nations peoples from across Canada and the United States, as well as non-First Nations from the surrounding community.
“When we were lined up at the grand entry, I looked over at my husband and I told him, ‘we’re here, we’re doing this, it’s time,’ and then we led in the grand entry and I just felt so much love and so much connection and so much gratitude for everyone who participated in making this day possible,” said Ayoungman. “I am filled with gratitude because everyone listened, everyone pulled together in every which way. The Town of Strathmore took the time to learn with us, and this should have been done hundreds of years ago, but they got it and they are doing it and they are making change.”
She explained though she imagined her son’s memorial would be a large event, she did not anticipate exactly how big it ended up being.
“Lead by Example,” Ayoungman explained, was a quote from Kristian that was left on his sister’s chalkboard and were words he embodied in everything he did.
“He was a true leader, he was a warrior, he was one of First Nations’ finest gentlemen. Everything he did, he excelled,” said Ayoungman.
Strathmore Mayor Pat Fule said he is proud to be representing a town that is making active efforts to make change and participate in reconciliation efforts, rather than through simple words.
“(Strathmore) has become a multicultural community … and I think this kind of an event, the healing garden we created … and the memorial, it has just done a great job as far as showing Siksika, Alberta and Canada that Strathmore cares about minorities, and especially Siksika Nation,” he said. “I have always believed in the motto that it is deeds, not words, and so we are not just a community that says nice, flowery things about having bonds with our First Nations friends and neighbours, we are actually doing stuff in the background to demonstrate that, to do the hard work and to make things better.”
Fule added the town is open to entertaining the idea of an annual powwow, though discussions have not yet started as to whether such an event will plan to be organized.
Ayoungman noted if a regular powwow were to be organized in town, it would have to be scheduled outside so as to eliminate the worries regarding attendance and parking at a venue.