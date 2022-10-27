Andrew Harris, an epidemiologist at the health unit, described the Respiratory Diseases Dashboard, which was launched in September. The dashboard combines the regional health unit’s COVID-19 reporting, influenza surveillance, and data from the acute care enhanced surveillance system.
Basically, it categorizes such information as test positivity diagnosis, hospital admissions, age groups and municipalities, and admissions to the intensive care unit because of respiratory ailments.
“Over the course of the respiratory season starting the week of Sept. 1, we have seen 1,756 emergency department visits for influenza-like illness or respiratory syndromes,” Harris said.
“To date, 11.75 per cent of all emergency department visits for our catchment area have been related to influenza-like illness or respiratory syndromes.”
He said the unit sees five to 10 weekly hospitalizations for COVID-19.