NORTH PERTH – A meeting brimming with hope for a better community is how one might describe North Perth’s inaugural council meeting on Nov. 21.
The two new faces to the council, councillors Sarah Blazek and Marc Noordam, were filled with excitement and promise, as well as other previous serving members, many of whom are on their second term in office.
Each council member stated their Declaration of Office to a decent-sized crowd at the municipal office this past Monday evening. But what inspired many were the speeches of thanks and appreciation given by each council member to their community, family and loved ones.
Mayor Todd Kasenberg expressed his gratitude in his 30-minute inaugural address, thanking both past council members, the community that elected him for another term as mayor, as well as his immediate family.
“Four years ago, I encouraged at the very beginning of my first term, that we be ‘North Perth Proud.’ While I remain faithful to that, I think we need to update it a bit, with a bold call to action. We are about the work of building a great sustainable community that facilitates joy… Let us now be ‘North Perth Awesome’,” stated Mayor Kasenberg.
Coun. Matt Duncan was re-elected as the third representative for Perth County council, and will once again represent North Perth alongside Mayor Kasenberg and Deputy Mayor Kellum.