As Election Day quickly approaches, candidates running for mayor in Chatham-Kent were given one final chance to plead their case for votes.
Opening up the night was William Pickard, who is seeking election as mayor of Chatham-Kent.
A lifelong resident of Thamesville, Pickard said he has experience in consumer finance, more than 20 years in the retail furniture business and having more than 10 years in the income tax business.
Pickard said his aim is to put the Kent back in Chatham-Kent as everything has become “Chatham-centric.”
“They look at things to do in Chatham, and they rarely look at things to do within the outside communities,” he said.
Pickard said he remembers the broken promises of better services, more services, efficiencies, and less cost when amalgamation was “forced down our throats.”
“Since the small rural areas are actually the economic driving force in this community, we better pay a lot of attention to the agricultural sector,” he said. “It is the number one economic producer. It is our greatest strength. So we’ve got to really look at promoting agriculture.”
Pickard added he is fed up with the lack of accountability and transparency at the council level.
“Accountability is the number one function of a democratically elected government,” he said. “I believe there’s a lot of inefficiencies and mismanagement throughout the government level.”
All in all, Pickard said the best way to see change this election is to get out and vote.
“Simple as that. If you want to change, you’ve got to go vote,” he said.”
Also running to be the next mayor of Chatham-Kent is Andy Fisher, who grew up in Highgate.
Fisher said he’d been a security guard at the hospital in Chatham and Wallaceburg, as well as a security guard at the downtown Chatham Center Mall. However, he’s been working as a truck driver for the last several years.
While admitting to not having a lot of political experience, Fisher said the main reason he’s running for mayor is he feels Chatham-Kent has been mismanaged from the top down.
“Throwing things out the door and voting on them immediately, without doing this public consultation, is just backwards. That’s not how democracy works. It’s not how it’s supposed to work,” said Fisher.
Fisher added he feels the taxpayers are being disrespected by the people that are in office.
“I feel the 18 people at City Hall think they know better than the 102,000 people out here. It’s ridiculous,” he said. “Windsor’s budget online is 350 pages. It’s line for line. Ours is a page and a half.”
Fisher said he was most recently at a meeting to discuss the Talbot Trail situation and was disappointed Mayor Darrin Canniff was not in attendance.
“It feels to me the tail is wagging the dog and not the other way around,” he said.
He added his main goal as mayor is to give everyone a voice.
“I want to bring more public input to City Hall. I want everyone to have an opportunity to say what they need to say and give expert advice before we vote on things,” he said.
Fisher said his wish for election is when people go to the polls, they make an informed decision and do their homework.
“If you have any questions, email me, and I’ll try to answer them,” he said.
The current mayor and candidate, Darrin Canniff, was absent.