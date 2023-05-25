Carrot River is planning a large celebration to mark its 75th anniversary as a town.
Miranda Blaber, the town’s community development manager, said she’s is excited about all the activities that Carrot River will be organizing for the Family Festival and All-Years Reunion on June 17. Blaber, who is originally from Carrot River, said that all the money fundraised throughout the entire event will go towards the new playground equipment that will be purchased for the new Carrot River school, slated to be completed in late 2023.
According to local history book Pioneer Ways to Modern Days: History of the Town of Carrot River and the Municipality of Moose Range, Carrot River became a hamlet in 1931 with a population of six families and one bachelor. A small school was built that summer, followed by a hospital in 1935. Carrot River was incorporated as a village in 1941, and then became a town on April 1, 1948.
The June 17 event is a celebration, Blaber said, and for people to come gather, visit and celebrate their community. Ticket sales look to be close to selling out for the cabaret and the supper. Tickets can still be picked up at the Carrot River town office.
The Family Festival and All-Years Reunion kicks off with a morning yoga session from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. featuring live music by Carrot River’s own Ashley Borody. A pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. will be held at the arena.
The “Through the Years” parade will commence at 11:30 a.m. Entries are free, and you can register a float by emailing Blaber at crrb@sasktel.net.
The Street Festival will be an event for all community members to take in. This starts at 12:30 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. with bouncy castles, pony ring, petting zoo, climbing wall, food booth, entertainment featuring Ivan Flett Memorial dancers all at the Community Square.
The Carrot River High School will be open for tours between 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It will be demolished after the new school is built.
An All-Years Reunion with dinner, comedy show starring Kelly Taylor and a cabaret featuring Kings & Renegades in the evening. All these activities require a ticket. Cabaret tickets can be purchased at the town office if you're interested in any of these events.
Commemorative shirts have also been ordered and Blaber hopes to see many people wearing them but they do have a few at the office but the selection is limited.
The Pioneer Place seniors’ recreation centre will have posters and pamphlets of all the activities and will have a come and go tea the Friday before. Tea and pie will also be served for anyone wanting to come for a visit and reconnect.