A report on water filling stations within city parks and trail corridors was presented to the Operational Services Committee Aug. 29.
According to the report, there is only one permanent water fill station being installed near the South Bear Creek dog park but there are several city facilities where users can fill water bottles.
“I was really impressed with the list of places that they (residents) could get water,” said Coun. Grant Berg.
He noted that he wished to see more signage indicating spots for people to fill their water bottles.
The city report indicated different types of water fill stations being provided in other communities.
“There's two sort of broad categories of water fill stations; there are permanent stations that are integrated into the underground water infrastructure, and then there are temporary stations which you can see fixed to the sides of fire hydrants,” said Kase DeVries, city director of parks.
The report looked at Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge, and Medicine Hat as having temporary water fill stations attached to fire hydrants.
DeVries said in Edmonton, five additional temporary stations were added in 2021 during the heat wave.
“Their primary objective was to ensure the safety of vulnerable individuals during those periods of extreme heat.”
The cost of the temporary stations varied from $15,000 in Calgary to $2,000 in Medicine Hat.
The permanent fill station constructed near the South Bear Creek dog park is estimated to cost $30,000, with Aquatera overseeing installation and “covering most of the expenditure.”
Coun. Wendy Bosch said she believes that signage bringing awareness to fill stations around the city would benefit residents, and if any additional filling stations are required, it should be looked into during next year's budget deliberations.
Coun. Dylan Bressey said he doesn’t see a considerable advantage to adding more permanent stations but would consider some temporary fill stations for use during city events.
Areas noted with access to water fill stations include the Montrose Cultural Centre, Grande Prairie Museum, Grande Prairie Outdoor Pool, Grande Prairie Museum, Design Works Centre, Eastlink Centre, Crystal Lake Facility & Dock, and more.