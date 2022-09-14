There has been a change in command as Drumheller Fire Chief Bruce Wade has announced his retirement after 43 years of service on the department, and served as the department’s Fire Chief since 2014.
It was announced Derian Rosario had been hired to take over as the department’s new full-time Fire Chief at the regular Tuesday, September 6 Town of Drumheller council meeting.
“I’m incredibly grateful the team has been so welcoming,” Mr. Rosario tells the Mail.
Mr. Rosario will be the department’s sixth Fire Chief since it was formed in October 1919, something he says he will be keeping in mind as he transitions into the role.
He adds it is very apparent how much pride members of the Drumheller, East Coulee, and Rosedale halls have for the department, and he is looking forward to working with the team and other emergency responders.
Mr. Rosario shares that he and his wife are in the process of purchasing a home in Drumheller and will make the move from the Town of Calmar, about 17 kilometres west of Leduc.
He brings some 38 years of experience in fire services to the role and has previously served in the capacity of regional fire chief. His most recent position was as fire services advisor with the First Nations Technical Services Advisory Group Inc.
Rosario is the first full time Fire Chief for the Drumheller Fire Department.