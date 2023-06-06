Four townships in Peterborough County have declared total bans on firework and outdoor fires — a move illustrative of the hot and dry conditions currently being felt across the county.
The burn bans come just as the Peterborough area has been enveloped by smoke from dozens of wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.
The air quality health index for Peterborough soared to 10 — the highest risk level — briefly at 10 p.m. Monday before returning to low risk overnight and had climbed back into the high risk range with a level of 9 as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Under the high risk range, people are advised to reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if you experience symptoms such as coughing and throat irritation, while children and the elderly should especially take it easy.
Eastern Ontario had the worst air quality readings in North America on Tuesday, according to the World Air Quality Index.
Widespread smoke is expected to linger through Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.
The air quality index is forecast by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks to drop to 8 for Tuesday night and 7 on Wednesday in Peterborough, still in the high risk range.
“Due to extremely dry conditions, absolutely no fireworks or open air burning is permitted,” states a bulletin from North Kawartha Township. Burn permits will not be issued. Once the ban is lifted, residents will be notified online.
“Our decision is based on the dryness and no precipitation and nothing in the future, so want to be proactive and get ahead of this,” said North Kawartha Fire Chief Jesse Lambe.
No open air burning means restrictions on campfires and charcoal barbecues among others. However, propane barbecues — anything with a regulator that can be shut off — are allowed during the ban.
While Lambe can’t say how long the ban will last, he says a lift will hinge on whether the area receives much-needed rain.
“Also, we have a couple fires pretty close to Algonquin Park,” he added.
On Tuesday, the Otonabee-South Monaghan Township Department of Fire and Emergency Services issued a ban on all burning within the township.
The burn ban on open air burning will be in effect until further notice.
The ban does not cover a small, confined fire that is used to cook fire on a grill, barbeque or spit; commensurate with the type and quantity of food being cooked, and supervised at all times.
Douro-Dummer Township followed suit on Tuesday, issuing a total burn ban for open air fires and fireworks.
The Municipality of Trent Lakes declared its own ban, too, restricting all open air burning and suspending all approved open air burning permits until further notice.
A fire ban has also been enacted in Curve Lake First Nation until further notice. The ban does not include ceremonial or sacred fires.
Risky conditions and a rash of forest fires prompted the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to declare a restricted fire zone (RFZ) last week.
A northern portion of the Peterborough/Bancroft District, and the southeastern portion of the Far North District fell under the RFZ.
RFZs are imposed by the ministry, while fire bans are set by local municipalities within municipal boundaries. The ministry is responsible for managing wildland fires inside the fire region of Ontario.
The fire region, long considered a regional hot spot for fires, spans all of Northwestern Ontario and Northeastern Ontario to parts of Central and Southern Ontario.
Peterborough is located outside of the fire region of Ontario and Bancroft is located inside the fire region.
When looking at municipal boundaries, there are no Peterborough towns or townships in the RFZ. But places including the Municipality of Trent Lakes, Douro-Dummer Township (east of Rural Routes 4 and 38, including Warsaw) and Havelock-Belmont-Methuen Township are within the fire region and remain in an extreme fire hazard.
Trent Lakes had moved its fire danger index to high on Thursday, signalling a significant warning to residents.
“This means extreme caution must be taken with all open flames. Forest fuels are very dry, and the risk of fire is serious. New fires may start easily, burn vigorously, and challenge fire suppression efforts,” read a statement on the township’s website.
Burn permits are required as always. There is no daytime burning between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. until Oct. 31.
Havelock-Belmont Methuen Township announced some fire restrictions on Friday. Open air burning is not allowed, except for small campfires during the evenings. When around the campfire, people are urged to clear away dry leaves and sticks and avoid burning on windy and dry days.
In Selwyn Township, where a burn ban was lifted in late April, officials say the township is currently open to campfires, but brush burning has been largely restricted due to weather conditions and air quality.
Asphodel-Norwood Fire Chief Darryl Payne says the township’s fire risk meter remains “moderate,” and “nothing is restricted at this point.” Payne said he’ll be keeping an eye on the situation. “We monitor daily. If it does get worse, we’ll address the situation.”
The same goes for Cavan Monaghan Township. No ban — for now.
Clusters of forest fires, fuelled by dry conditions, are leading to worries and restrictions.
Over the weekend, a pair of “out of control” wildfires were discovered in Algonquin Park.
As of late Monday afternoon, 424 fires were burning across Canada, more than 250 of which are considered out of control.
— with Examiner files
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.