The Syro-Malayalam community in Timmins is coming together to do good work for everyone.
It has launched the St. Thomas mission, which grew out of the community’s attempts to hold mass in their language, Malayalam, and to strengthen the community’s ties to the city.
The mission's purpose is to spread information about the Syro-Malaybar church, and to help those in need, especially newcomers.
Sindhu Kunjappan got involved and became a board member for the mission after Bishop Jose Kalluvelil conducted mass in Malayalam in November.
“It had been four or five years since I’d attended mass in my language," she said.
The mass sparked the foundation for the mission, which is in its early stages.
A board has been formed and they put out a call for volunteers during their Christmas celebrations that included Kalluvelil’s return to Timmins to hold mass.
“We are working closely with the Timmins Malaylam Association because we are all part of the same community,” said Kunjappan. “It doesn’t matter if they are Christian or not, we all want good things for newcomers.”
For Tom Antony, the Christmas mass and celebration was when he decided to get involved.
“Whenever someone needs something back home, we come together and it gets done,” he said. “Everyone here is working so it’s harder but that’s what it should be like here too, and we want to bring that to the community here.”
The first priority for the organization now is to continue to have mass in Malayalam, and for it to happen more often. Volunteers are being asked to help with these services.
Kaunjappan said that their charity work within the community will grow out of the strength they get from their faith.
“Now we are trying to have mass in our language at least once a month, but in five years, maybe it’s every Sunday and we can do good works from there.”