There is no need to rush to downgrade the regional government’s homelessness, mental health and addiction state of emergency to a crisis, says Niagara-on-the-Lake’s regional Coun. Andrea Kaiser.
And the majority of regional councillors agree with her, having decided last week to send a recommendation back to staff for more information to be provided.
Last Thursday, staff asked council to move the state of emergency declared in March down a notch, but this was met with criticism from regional politicians.
Welland regional Coun. Pat Chiocchio raised questions about the reasoning behind pushing the state of emergency to a crisis, citing a lack of data as to why he couldn’t support moving forward with the change.
Fort Erie Mayor Wayne Redekop later made a motion that the matter be referred to public health and social services committee before staff comes back with more information.
Kaiser agrees with the direction council ended up taking on this matter.
“If we’re going to change it, we need to understand why we’re changing it,” Kaiser told The Local.
She believes addressing Niagara’s issues with addiction and homelessness as a state of emergency will “shine more of a light” on the situation and create “more urgency.”
Data explaining whether “the needle has moved at all” since the state of emergency was declared earlier this year is necessary, she said.
St. Catharines Mayor Mat Siscoe suggested a friendly amendment to Redekop’s motion to table — that the word “changed” be used, rather than downgraded. Redekop accepted this idea.
Steven Soos, a Welland resident who petitioned the regional government to declare an emergency, wrote to regional council about their discussion of downgrading its status.
“It simply makes no sense to end the emergency,” he wrote in his letter, which was included as part of last Thursday’s agenda.
He said “until there are actual indicators” that Niagara’s problems with homelessness and addiction are improving, the state of emergency should remain in place.
In Soos’ letter, he claims there were 259 “suspected” opioid deaths between May and June of this year in Niagara.
He also wrote that Niagara’s suicide rate is “higher than the provincial average.”
Soos thanked regional staff for their work on this issue, but questioned why putting it in the rearview mirror is being considered at this time.
“We have all gone above and beyond, so why quit after all that hard work?”