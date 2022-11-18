NORTH PERTH – At its Nov. 14 council meeting, the Municipality of North Perth and the Atwood Lions entered into a lease agreement in regards to the outdoor skating amenity in Atwood.
Back in 2013, the Atwood Lions constructed and began operating a covered outdoor ice rink, with council approval.
In February 2022, without an updated lease agreement and liability insurance, the rink was closed for the remainder of the skating season.
Over the following months, municipal staff and members of the Atwood Lions developed a lease attached in the report presented by Manager of Facilities Jeff Newell at council on Nov. 14.
Municipal staff support the Lions Club in operating the facility and expressed their appreciation for the commitment made by the Atwood Lions at the council meeting.
There are little to no financial implications for the municipality as the Atwood Lions maintain the ice skating facility.
The bylaw authorized the signing of a lease agreement with the Atwood Lions and the Municipality of North Perth, which was passed at the Nov. 14 council meeting.