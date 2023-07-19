Drumheller and District Seniors Foundation (DDSF) and Sunshine Lodge celebrated the grand opening of the new 500 wing on Friday, July 14. Construction of the new wing began in October 2022 when the original wing was demolished to make way for eight new self-contained units, which are larger than their predecessors; the demolition and construction of the new wing is estimated at some $5 million. The public was welcomed to celebrate the grand opening and tour the new suites with representatives from the Town of Drumheller council and administrative team, along with neighbouring municipalities and partners of DDSF--Starland County Reeve Steve Wannstrom and Division 4 Councillor Jacqueline Watts, Morrin Councillor M’Liss Edwards, and Munson Mayor Mary Taylor.
Sunshine Lodge celebrates grand opening of new 500 wing
- Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com The Drumheller Mail
