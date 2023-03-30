An upcoming event designed to get the community moving will be the first in-person such walk since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, and that’s cause for celebration, said the main organizer of the upcoming Sadie’s Walk.
The walk, to be held on April 7, will be the 27th annual walk and the first one to be held in-person since 2019, organizer Lisa Peterson said. Peterson is the Community Advisory Board chair for the Kahnawake Diabetes School Prevention Project and she has high hopes for the event.
“It’s very exciting,” she said. “We’re hoping to get a lot of involvement and since most of Kahnawake will be off that day, we’re hoping for a big turnout.”
The seven-kilometer walk is designed to call attention to the fight against type two diabetes for Indigenous communities and help raise awareness about good eating and exercise habits, Peterson said.
“We want to emphasize the importance of exercise and to help the community gain a better understanding of the importance of whole foods and nutrition versus sugary and processed snack foods,” Peterson said.
It’s an issue that’s near and dear to her heart. Peterson developed type two diabetes after the birth of her second child and was insulin-dependent for a number of years afterward. Through an improved diet, regular exercise and weight loss, Peterson is no longer on insulin and hopes to help others get moving before they, too, experience what she went through.
“It’s so important. Giving kids, and the community, the knowledge they need to help themselves is the most important part of our mission,” she said.
Indigenous children in Canada are statistically far more likely than their non-Native counterparts to develop type two diabetes in their lifetimes. Diabetes Canada reports that 17.2 percent of First Nations individuals living on-reserve will develop type one or two diabetes.
“It’s a huge issue for our children and for their children as well,” Peterson said.
Sadie’s Walk is an annual event for First Nations communities across Canada. It is held in memory of deceased diabetes project worker Sadie Muik. After a logging truck hit her car on Good Friday in 1996, other project workers held a walk in her honour.
Today it has become an annual event where First Nations communities participate in solidarity with all those people living with diabetes.
Kahnawake’s Sadie’s Walk will begin at 10 a.m. sharp at the Kahnawake Youth Center (doors open at 9 a.m.) and will wind its way through the community for an hour-and-half-to-two hours, before circling back to the KYC where a healthy, wholesome snack of soup and sandwiches will be awaiting participants, Peterson said.
“It will end when everybody has gotten back to the Youth Center,” she said, adding there will be shorter distances available for people who don’t think they can do the whole seven-kilometer walk.
If people cannot be at Sadie’s Walk in person, Peterson said, KDSPPP organizers are hoping for those who participate remotely to take a picture or video of themselves out walking and put it on social media. The online engagement and hashtags generate knowledge and awareness about the event, Peterson added.
“If people can do that, it would be so great for us to see,” she said.