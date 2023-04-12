Easter is an important holiday; for many children, it is a time of wonder and excitement. The Grizzly Gazette recognizes the importance of capturing these experiences, so we took the opportunity to have a quick chat with a few of the students from Swan Hills School about their Easter experiences. We were curious about how families in our community celebrate Easter, what traditions they follow, and how they feel about this memorable holiday. We also wondered if the children we spoke to had learned anything new about Easter.
As we spoke with these children, we were struck by their excitement and enthusiasm for Easter. Clearly, this holiday holds a special place in their hearts, and they take great joy in celebrating it with their families and friends.
We asked each student two questions:
· What did your family do for Easter this year?
· What did you learn about Easter this year?
Here’s what they had to say.
The first person we spoke to was Reece, a student from grade one. Reece’s family went to visit family in Edmonton. They made cookies, celebrated his auntie’s birthday, had an Easter egg hunt, and went to the zoo. Reece doesn’t report learning anything new about Easter this year, but he was very excited about the time he spent with his family and the Roblox characters he found in his Easter goodies.
Next, we spoke to Avarie, a student in grade 3. Avarie was excited to report that her family woke up at 6 AM for Easter. She further clarifies that she woke her family up at 6 AM after having a “sneak peak” at what the Easter Bunny had left the night before. After the rest of her family got up, Avarie reports, “My mom went outside to see if there was bunny trails, and there wasn’t, so he must have patched them up with some snow.” Then Avarie and her family started their Easter egg hunt. Her eggs had squishy animals inside them, and her brother’s eggs had little race cars. Afterwards, they went to Avarie’s auntie’s for lunch. She was excited that while her dad had to work that day, he was able to make it in time to have lunch with everyone. Later that day, her friend Macie came for dinner, and they played together afterwards. As we finished up our chat, Avarie told me, “What I learned about Easter is he hides the eggs harder and harder.” She was referring to how the Easter Bunny seems to hide treats in harder places to find as kids get older.
Suttyn is in grade two and reports that she went to her cousin’s house in Fort Assiniboine for Easter. Suttyn and her cousin woke up really early on Easter morning. After her family got up, they looked for their Easter baskets and eggs. When asked what was in her Easter basket, Suttyn said, “There were squishy eggs and lots of candies. And then inside the eggs were like little fidgets and candy.” Suttyn had also learned that the Easter Bunny “hides the baskets harder and harder as you get older.”
We finished up our chats by speaking with Mai, a student in grade 6. On Sunday, her family had an Easter egg hunt and found quite a few chocolate bunnies hidden inside and outside. There was a little unplanned excitement when her dog got out and ran across the road. Mai’s family had a bit of a time catching the pup, and unfortunately, Mai fell and hurt her knee. However, things turned up for her on the walk home; Mai reports, “While I was walking, I found like five dollars on the ground!” When asked what she learned about Easter this year, Mai said, “I learned that it was fun, and sometimes I wondered if there would be something else around.”