There’s a first for everything.
The presence of the NDP’s Sarah Elmeligi, newly appointed MLA for Banff-Kananaskis, at a pipe ceremony on Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation marked a notable occasion for attendees, as it was the first instance many could recall of a politician visiting and actively engaging in a sacred ceremony on native land.
“Like many said, this is the first time an MLA has come to us in this way,” said Chiniki Coun. Charles Mark. “We invited her, and of course, she agreed, but I think this is a first step for us to build a strong relationship with her and have our voices be heard in the Alberta legislature.”
Elmeligi, along with her husband and campaign manager, participated in the pipe ceremony, held in a teepee near the buffalo paddock at Stoney Park, north of the Mînî Thnî townsite on Monday (June 12).
The event was organized by Stoney Tribal Administration as a gesture of goodwill, bringing together the three Nations comprising Îyârhe Nakoda and the riding’s new MLA to establish a harmonious beginning to Elmeligi’s four-year term.
“It’s very important to us as a Nation that we build a relationship with Sarah. These mountains are Stoney traditional territory, from here on the reserve, into Kananaskis, Canmore and Banff, all areas which she now represents,” said Goodstoney Coun. Desi Ear.
“When she talks to the premier, she can tell them about us – we’re the Stoneys, we live here, these are our wishes, this is what we need.”
Where much has been taken away from the Îyârhe Nakoda by way of colonization. They still possess and cherish their Indigenous ways of knowing, including through ceremony. But many feel their voices are not heard when it comes to critical matters of governance and decision-making.
“When the settlers came here with missionaries, the missionaries brought the Bible and the Stoneys had the land. Now, the Stoneys have the Bible and the missionaries have the land,” said Ear. “That’s what we have to try to get back. We need to re-establish ourselves as people who have a say in what goes on on this land.”
While the riding boundary does not include the other Îyârhe Nakoda communities of Big Horn and Eden Valley, Ear said it is crucial the Nation’s band councils work together in the same harmony they hope to establish with the MLA representing Mînî Thnî.
“We’re all Stoneys. We’re all one as a Nation under the Stoney tribe, no matter where we live,” he said.
Elmeligi said being invited to the ceremony and welcomed into her role as MLA in this way was “difficult to put into words.”
“I’m very honoured and humbled to have been part of this experience,” she said. “It’s very powerful to participate in a ceremony inside a teepee like this, and to be the recipient of those blessings is a tremendous honour.
“But I also think with that comes great responsibility that I also don’t take lightly.”
As MLA for Banff-Kananaskis, Elmeligi will represent both the Îyârhe Nakoda First Nation as well as the Tsuut’ina Nation in the Alberta legislature.
“I’ve been tasked with the responsibility of representing First Nations’ concerns and issues in Edmonton … I think it’s critical, and it’s very important to do that in a good way. Today was a really great ceremony to help set me up for success and to feel supported by the Creator and elders, and by the people here to carry their message forward.”
While the intent of the ceremony was to welcome Elmeligi into her new position and bless her path forward, some concerns were later aired over issues including Indigenous health and wellness, and Bill 1, also known as the Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act.
The controversial act, introduced by Premier Danielle Smith, was passed by the Legislative Assembly last December, despite repeated calls from Indigenous peoples throughout the province, including all three Îyârhe Nakoda chiefs, to scrap it.
“There was no consultation with any Indigenous communities on this matter,” said Ear. “That’s a big problem and it’s something we’re still contending with.”
Ear also noted issues around health and housing are of great importance.
Elmeligi acknowledged that these are issues commonly found throughout the riding, and much of the province, but they are of a “totally different level of intensity and acuteness” in Indigenous communities.
Bill Snow, acting director of consultation with Stoney Tribal Administration, said Indigenous communities, in general, are not well-funded to deal with a lot of the issues they face.
“Hopefully, bringing Sarah here, and her husband – they’ve both got a lot of work in front of them – we can get her started on the right foot so that she can help us address these issues. Whether that be health and mental wellness in our community, or whether it’s forest fires, floods or wildlife issues,” he said.
“We want to have a greater voice in how the province manages these lands and the programs with the people, so we have to get started off on that right away. That’s why we had the ceremony here today.”
On health care, housing and affordability, Elmeligi said she looks forward to working with chiefs and council and residents to provide better access.
Elmeligi, whose background is in conservation and environmental sciences, also noted the importance many Indigenous communities place on those issues.
“I think the other thing that comes up more specific to working with Indigenous communities is healing the land and healing the relationship that we have with the land and with each other,” she said. “I really do look forward to drawing on that wisdom from elders and knowledge holders, and how best to do that, and how we can address the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action in a good way to move all those things forward.”