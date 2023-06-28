CORNWALL – The money has been in the bank for years, and with the launch of the fundraising campaign for a new Dundas Manor, it will now be spent.
SDG Counties council approved a funding agreement with Rural Health Innovations, which operates Dundas Manor in Winchester. The long-term care home launched its $18 million fundraising campaign to support its $63 million rebuild and expansion earlier in June.
Early in the 2018-22 term of SDG Counties council, councillors pledged a $4 million funding commitment for the LTC project. That money was largely funded from surpluses in various budgets within the Counties’ including savings in capital roadwork contracts.
The formal agreement, passed June 19 after council returned from closed session, will pay the $4 million to the project within 30 days of the official groundbreaking. The agreement can also be used as proof of funding for legal purposes as RHI may seek construction or other types of financing to help pay for the project – including through Infrastructure Ontario. The Dundas Manor redevelopment project will see the facility rebuilt and expanded to a 128-bed facility, with single occupancy rooms. Groundbreaking on the project is expected this summer.