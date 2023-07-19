HAZEL HILL – The Canso Curling Club held its annual general meeting on July 6 at the facility in Hazel Hill, where fundraising was a priority topic.
As The Journal reported in the spring, the club needs to replace its ice plant, in addition to other high-cost items, including re-shingling the roof of the facility and refurbishing the stones.
A funding report submitted to the AGM by Susan O’Handley outlined the monies raised to date for these various projects, which includes: $88,000 from the Municipality of the District of Guysborough for the ice plant, $13,000 from the provincial Department of Community and Culture and Heritage, $7,920 for stone refurbishment from the recreation community development grant and $500 from the green fund for outdoor improvements. The club now needs to fundraise remaining costs for the ice plant replacement, estimated at $50,000.
Brenda Miller presented the financial report, noting revenues were slightly above average at $22,180.59 this past year. However, expenses were also above average, due to equipment failure during the curling season, resulting in net expenses of $30,256.30.
The expenses and the need to raise money for the ice plant will require the club to focus heavily on fundraising this coming year, particularly over the summer. Some planned fundraisers include a washer toss and bingo, as well as hosting a refreshment tent at the ball tournament held during Canso Regatta in August.
In the coming year, the club will consider hosting a competitive and junior league, in addition to their regular fun and daytime leagues. Additional bonspiels may also be added to the regular schedule, which would increase club revenue.
According to Chairperson Ashley Boudreau, club membership was up this past year, a trend she hopes will continue.
The election of officers, held during the meeting, was as follows: Chairperson Ashley Boudreau, Vice Chair Priscilla Mackenzie and Secretary Susan O’Handley – with the possibility that Brent Myatt will take over that role.