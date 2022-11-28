More local agriculture pioneers have been inducted into the Kent Agricultural Hall of Fame.
Kim Cooper is one of the four latest inductees this year.
Known as the “AgGuy,” Cooper is an excellent ambassador and has produced a wealth of agricultural information and guidance for many groups, organizations and committees. He has assisted local businesses in growing and expanding into the global marketplace.
He has also educated and informed the public through newspapers, magazines, and radio.
Cooper was born in Chatham in 1954 to Jack Cooper and Betty Coutts. He graduated from the Ridgetown College of Agriculture in 1975 with Honours in Agricultural Production and Management and received the Kent County Scholarship in Communications and an award in Plant Protection. He furthered his studies at the University of Guelph for two more years.
Kim began working at M.J. Smith in Chatham, followed by King Grain, Thompsons, Ontario Soybean Growers and Southwest Ag Partners before working at the Municipality of Chatham-Kent as their Agricultural Specialist.
During Kim’s time with King Grain, Thompsons, the Ontario Soybean Growers, and Southwest Ag Partners, he helped develop new contracts with growers and customers and travelled extensively overseas to promote Ontario soybeans.
Kim has been involved in agriculture for over 40 years. During that time, local and regional partners have called upon Kim for his wide range of knowledge and expertise. He has demonstrated his passion for agriculture at agricultural functions in Canada and around the world as he travelled to over 30 countries promoting Canada’s agriculture sector.
“Kim is a good listener and is very humble. He has a rich knowledge of the local industry, including cash crops, vegetable and orchard products and husbandry that he draws on to present in person, on air or in his writing. He is very committed and has a positive attitude in real life and agriculture and has served as an ambassador to all,” said Jacque Tetreault.
Cooper said he is humbled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. He admitted although it was completely unexpected, it was a great honour.
He said he credits Stewart Irving for igniting his passion for agriculture when he worked with him at a grocery store in Chatham.
“He encouraged me to go to Ridgetown College, and I credit him with a lot of this passion. And the more I got involved in it, I say that I’m a city kid that got involved with agriculture,” said Cooper.
Cooper also credits his grandparents, who had a farm at Jeannettes Creek, where he spent a lot of time as a kid.
“I am thankful for so much and for so many, but I want to say thank you first and foremost to the Lord, who through all the ups and downs in my life, was always there to guide me, correct me, and steer me along his plan for my life,” he said.
Cooper also gave a thank you to his wife Jill, who has been beside him through their 46 years of marriage.
“Putting up with me all these years, the challenges we encountered, those many times me being away from home, with her to care for our four young children, especially the many weeks during the 20 years of travelling overseas, and so far away from home,’ he said. “She has always been there for me. Thank you so much, Jill.”
Cooper said it’d been a great ride.
“I’ve been able to meet thousands of farmers and ag people both here in Canada and also in over 30 countries overseas. I still keep in touch with a lot of people. It’s just been an amazing adventure,” he said.
Cooper said there are so many great opportunities in agriculture that the younger generations should keep in mind.
“This is an amazing honour, and I am so thankful for this award,” said Cooper.