PERTH COUNTY– At its Aug. 3 meeting, Perth County council voted in favour of financially supporting the county’s lower tier municipalities in their applications for the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).
“The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMCH) administers HAF and is a $4 billion dollar initiative aimed at supporting municipalities as they work to improve the supply of quality housing in their communities,” explained the report.
All of the county’s four lower-tier municipalities have confirmed that they intend to compete for the HAF dollars. The county is not eligible for funding, however they had the possibility to support the lower-tier’s applications by funding a required study for the municipalities applications for HAF and can determine it as a regional project therefore covering the cost of $50,000 for the Housing Needs Assessment Study being performed by Watson & Associates Economists Ltd. Watson has commenced the work for the four municipalities, and currently is in the data collection phase.
As for HAF, it is “tailored to facilitate municipal actions to mitigate barriers to housing supply, and to accelerate the provision of quality housing. Participation in the HAF is competitive and eligibility is determined using a point-based evaluation criteria. One of the key requirements in the application process is the completion of a Housing Needs Assessment,” explained the report.
There are two application streams, one for urban (population over 10,000) and one for rural (population under 10,000). The time- lines are “extremely tight” as the application portal is open for only 45 days with the deadline of Aug. 18.
The CAOs from the five municipalities have been working together to support their applications for funding. As the Housing Needs Assessment is a mandatory requirement, Watson & Associates will develop the following: socioeconomic, demographic and household profile; existing housing supply and needs; assessment of future housing needs; area municipality HAF application housing forecasts.
“The county-wide Housing Needs Assessment will benefit the county and all lower-tiers through the streamlining of planning processes and economic development support of employers and employee housing needs,” stated the report.
County council received the Housing Accelerator Funding report and approved funding the Housing Needs Assessment via $14,000 from the CAO’s budget that supports housing initiatives and $36,000 from the county’s levy stabilization reserve. Staff are to return with a report at a future meeting following the completion of the Housing Needs Assessment and grant submissions by the local municipalities.