The Fundy Regional Service Commission will not be receiving any of the $40 million in provincial funding for economic development, labour force development and newcomer retention services as the region entered into an agreement with Envision Saint John: The Regional Growth Service.
The province announced Tuesday that $40 million will go to service commissions across the province in order to help them "meet their new responsibilities under the local governance reforms."
Envision Saint John handles economic development and tourism promotion for Saint John, along with Rothesay, Quispamsis, Grand Bay-Westfield, Hampton and Fundy-St. Martins. The agency came under the umbrella of the Fundy Regional Service Commission as a part of local governance reforms.
Paulette Hicks, the agency's CEO, says the greater Saint John region was "first out of the gate" with municipal reform efforts before the province officially mandated it. In 2021, the member communities entered into an agreement with Envision, with each member community paying a population-based proportion of its budget.
In 2023, the municipalities will pay a total of $2.9 million to Envision.
Hicks said when the agreement was first put in place, the province also committed $1 million in funding per year to the agency for a total of five years, with an option to extend it to 10.
Phil Ouellette, CEO of the Fundy Regional Service Commission, said the Saint John region was "ahead of the curve" in establishing the regional agreement before it was mandated by the province as a part of sweeping local governance reforms.
Hicks said the agency was the "pilot" in the province, but its demonstrated successes gave the province confidence to encourage the model province-wide. As a part of local governance reform, the province's 12 regional service commissions are now mandated to tackle economic development and tourism promotion, along with other regional services like transportation.
It's something Glenn Hawkins, project director for Synergi Community Development in Eastern Charlotte, says he'd like to see emphasized in southwest New Brunswick.
"We’re happy the province is supporting economic development in the region," he said, adding it also is "reinforcing collaboration and cooperation."
He said if the Southwest New Brunswick Service Commission opted to take on a model similar to Envision, "we have some groundwork in place. They could take that model and run if they choose to."
The Telegraph-Journal reached out to Hollis Bartlett, executive director of the Southwest New Brunswick Service Commission, but did not receive a response by press time.
Mallet-Chiasson said the province is still negotiating contracts with service commissions.
Envision's 10-year goals include growing the region’s population by 25,000, increasing the municipal tax base by 30 to 35 per cent, “and ensuring our community is highly regarded and our people are proud ambassadors.”
Hicks said some of the agency's growth goals had either been met or exceeded in 2022. The region's population growth exceeded its target by more than 2,000, with 133,622 now calling the region home. Labour force growth and employment growth also outpaced targets, Hicks said, adding more information would be made public in the weeks to come.