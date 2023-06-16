BROCKTON – Talk without action has little meaning, a complaint that’s often been made about the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s efforts to redress the legacy of residential schools and enhance the process of reconciliation in this country.
A group of Brockton area people are determined to give the words expressed by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s Calls to Action real meaning through action.
On June 11, the Truth and Reconciliation Brockton group welcomed Elder Shirley John from Saugeen First Nation, and Priscilla Yellowhead Toby from Beausoleil First Nation, to lead the community in a special program that touched on many of the 94 Calls to Action, as it celebrated Brockton’s water heritage in the spirit of truth and reconciliation.
The program began with John offering the Blessing of the Saugeen River. The ceremony was attended by an estimated 80 people, including a number of children who watched in rapt silence as John offered prayers for the water that is essential to all life.
“We pray for the water … we need to take care of the water … and of the little ones who will grow up to take care of the water,” she said.
John was recently honoured with the Woman of Distinction award at the International Women’s Day Celebration in Kincardine. She has conducted many water blessing ceremonies and Water Walks, which are intended to help others develop a deeper respect for creation.
“We are all connected,” she said. “We are all family.”
Following the ceremony, many of those in the crowd joined John at the water’s edge with offerings for the river.
Then it was time for the second part of the program – an introduction to Indigenous Storytelling – fascinating tales, each with a lesson, enjoyed as much by the adults in the group as they were by the children.
Everyone joined together at the end of the program to share fellowship, food and laughter, accompanied by the sounds of birdsong and the gentle splashing and murmuring of the nearby river.
MC for the program was Greg McLean, Brockton councillor and member of Truth and Reconciliation Brockton. Also present were other group members including Terri Del Signore, Catherine Fritz, Alishia Oberle, Brandy Patterson and Robin Zettel.
Members of the group invited others to join them for their monthly meetings – contact any of them for information.
With notes by Greg McLean