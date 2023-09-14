Thunder Bay, Ont. — Officials haven’t said whether a provincial truck inspection station on the outskirts of Thunder Bay will be repaired and reopened. The station on Highway 11-17 near the Arthur Street intersection was damaged by fire last month and is currently boarded up. The Ministry of Transportation (MTO), which operates the station, said it was alerted to the blaze on Aug. 31. A cause of the fire hasn’t been released, but it remains under investigation, a MTO spokeswoman said this week. No injuries were reported. The damaged station is one of three truck inspection facilities in the Thunder Bay region. Though no plan has been announced for its reopening, “MTO will continue enforcement activities in the area,” the ministry spokeswoman said. She noted that a new $30-million inspection station is set to open east of Thunder Bay this fall. That building, which is nearly complete, is located on Highway 11-17 in Shuniah Township. Earlier this summer, MPP Lise Vaugeois (NDP–Thunder Bay-Superior North) noted there appears to be no plan to ensure MTO staffers will always be there to operate it and intercept unsafe trucks.
Future unknown for fire-damaged inspection station
- CARL CLUTCHEY, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER The Chronicle-Journal
