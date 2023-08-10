Robb Costello and Jackie McLean were only 16 days short of their fifth anniversary when the Fredericton shooting happened on Aug. 10, 2018.
Costello, a constable with the Fredericton Police Force, was killed when a lone gunman, suffering from a mental illness, shot him with a high-powered rifle at an apartment complex on Brookside Drive on the city’s north side.
Costello’s colleague, Const. Sara Burns, was also killed, along with civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, in a senseless tragedy that sent shock waves through the community.
McLean hopes Fredericton won’t forget the fallen on the fifth anniversary of their deaths.
“This year Robb will be gone just as long as we were together,” she told Brunswick News. “That doesn’t make it any easier. I still think about him every minute of every day. I still talk about him every day. There isn't a day that goes by where his name isn’t spoken. He’s still a very big part of my life.”
The couple had four children from their previous relationships: Kassie, Kaitlyn, Zach and Katie. Costello’s older daughters are in their 20s now, while his two stepchildren are teens.
The two younger ones lost their stepdad when they were a very sensitive age. McLean says they sometimes downplay his loss and how it has affected them, but she can still see the consequences in their daily lives.
Last June, she decided to stop working as a customer service worker at iTacit so she could spend more time with her family and friends, part of a long healing process.
“Tomorrow isn’t promised to any of us,” McLean, 50, said. “And I asked myself, why am I going to work every day and not enjoying my family and friends and really getting the maximum out of my life? A lot of us tend to be workaholics in our lives, and I was really focused on that.”
Zach, who is now 18 and near the end of high school, still shows flashes of anger toward his stepdad’s killer, Matthew Raymond.
In April, Raymond made a request of a review board to be released from the Restigouche Hospital Centre, the psychiatric facility he’s been held at since 2020, for visits with his elderly mother.
“When the last review board took place, it was just before Mother’s Day,” McLean recounted. “The family was having dinner together, and I gave them an update on the review board hearing, telling them that Matthew Raymond wanted to have supervised visits outside the facility and wanted to have dinner with his mother and go bowling, things like that. And my son said, ‘I don’t care if he wants to go bowling. I want my dad back.’”
She takes a deep breath.
“He anticipated he’d grow up struggling trying to be the kind of man Robb wanted him to be, or to be a man in Robb’s image. And he continues to struggle with that. We had a conversation about it the other day, and he’s seriously considering going to the police academy when he finishes school.”
McLean has tried to make life easier for her family by making changes around their south-side house near Odell Park. But she says Costello’s big, friendly presence is still felt everywhere.
“My son actually moved in with his dad permanently because there’s too many memories in our house. I repainted the house in all new colours, rearranged the furniture, the kids swapped bedrooms. We tried to make it a bit of a different place. And I think when my son spends time here, he still expects Robb to come through the door.”
Robb Costello’s legacy lives on at Costello House, a communal home for people with mental illness, run by New Brunswick Community Residences.
The nonprofit organization has been serving Fredericton since 1980, helping integrate people with mental illness into the community. It now runs several facilities for about 30 clients. McLean, who has been involved with the organization for more than a decade and is chairperson of the board of directors, said the home on the north side had been planned before Costello’s death, but it all came together quicker in the aftermath.
The home opened its doors in an undisclosed location a year after the shooting, serving six high-needs clients.
“We have a fantastic north-side facility not far from where Robb was killed that now provides housing for adults with mental illness,” she said. “I’d like to see us open an additional facility. Because that facility was filled the day we opened it and we could fill another one tomorrow and another one probably the day after and another one the day after that. There are so many people in the province living in the hospital right now because there’s no other place for them to go.”