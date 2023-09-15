A fire at the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant has undergone significant damage and as a result the Wheatley Water Treatment Plant is not operational at this time.
The Public Utilities Commission in partnership with the Chatham-Kent Fire Marshal have completed an initial assessment of the scene and implemented an emergency plan and have opened water interconnect systems and are currently feeding water into Wheatley from different regions.
The fire was contained to the generator room at the plant and was quickly extinguished.
The Commission would like to inform residents in the Wheatley and Tilbury area that tap water is safe to drink and residents should not be concerned about water quality. However, a boil water advisory has been issued and the measures will remain in place until the CK Public Health Unit receives additional information.
“We acknowledge the public’s concern resulting from the fire, but can report that drinking water is unaffected,” said Tim Sunderland, general manager of the Chatham-Kent Public Utilities Commission. “Our crews are working diligently to get the necessary repairs identified and made. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we proceed.”
Residents in Wheatley and Tilbury will experience low water pressure for the time being. The PUC is asking that residents of Wheatley, Tilbury and customers served by the South Water Treatment Plant (which includes the communities of Blenheim, Merlin, Coatsworth, Shrewsbury, Rondeau and Erieau) to conserve water until further notice. The low pressure and water conservation efforts will continue until further notice and an updated timeline will be provided when more details are known. “A preliminary damage assessment has been conducted and our crews are on-site to continue further investigation” added Tim Sunderland. “We appreciate the patience of the affected residents, and will be working diligently to get the repairs made as quickly as possible to restore full service to affected residents.”
Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health for Chatham-Kent, reminds residents affected by the boil-water advisory to bring water to a rolling boil and boil it for at least a minute prior to drinking, making infant formula and brushing teeth.
Updates will be provided on the water advisory update line at 519-436-3250.